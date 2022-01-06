Nicolas Cage remembers how flops in Hollywood marginalized him and how he knew he had to go back to his independent roots





Nicolas Cage has been anchored in Hollywood for decades given his illustrious career and family connections. Like many players in the film industry, Cage has experienced triumphs and failures throughout his five-decade career. Unfortunately, his failures have apparently left a bad taste in Hollywood’s mouths. The Oscar-winning actor spoke about how being marginalized by his Hollywood flops caused him to return to his independent film roots. From the 1980s to the mid-2000s, Pork star has reigned over Hollywood as a box office superstar with a penchant for the genre leap. It worked for many years until a string of box office disappointments brought it out of favor with the big studios. Cage recalled that his last film in the studio was badly received Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Since then the Kick ass star chose smaller films outside of the Croods franchise and 2018 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Nic Cage overturned on Variety Award Circuit Podcast about how independent films like Pork saved him. Speaking of filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, he said: I call him Archangel Michael because I knew along the way, after a few flops, I had been marginalized in the studio system and was not going to be invited by them. I always knew that a young filmmaker would have to come back, remember certain films that I had made, know that I could be right about his screenplay and rediscover myself. As the Face / Off star pointed out, there is a generation of filmmakers and actors who still love and admire their past work. Being rediscovered has allowed Cage to shoulder some of his best performances in recent years. But being put aside by the big studios stung the Oscar winner. Nic Cage has been honest about what led to his decade-long absence from Hollywood blockbusters. By flops, I meant Sorcerer’s Apprentice with Disney didn’t land. Or Drive Angry didn’t land. In retrospect, now it’s a fun movie, isn’t it? Even Ghost Rider, the second Ghost Rider, was my last film in the studio. It seemed like I was no longer on the studio’s radar, but I knew I could always switch back to my independent radar. What was and still is my roots. And I waited, I waited for the right directors… I was always able to come back to these people who still invited me to the club. Fortunately, Cage’s immense talent allowed the independent film world to embrace him with open arms. Unfortunately the Leaving Las Vegas The star was not the first actor to turn away from mainstream films. That’s not to say Cage didn’t work hard. In 2021 alone, Nic Cage appeared in three versions, including Prisoners of Ghost Country, with several other films coming in 2022 such as The unbearable weight of massive talents. Hollywood may finally be ready to embrace the Willy’s Wonderland starring again after being cast as Dracula in an upcoming film. Looks like there’s another Hollywood renaissance on the horizon… so bring it on!

