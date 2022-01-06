Resurgence of Covid-19 in Bollywood





Covid-19 is once again wreaking havoc across India, as several Bollywood celebrities are now fighting it. Famous television and film producer Ekta Kapoor and actor John Abraham recently announced that they have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Director Rahul Rawail, as well as actress Mrunal Thakur and actor Arjun Kapoor are also among those who have been infected with the virus. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. Ekta Kapoor confirmed the news on her Instagram account on January 3, 2022, stating that she was fine and asking anyone who came in contact with her to get tested. Several of his friends in the film and television industry sent him “get well soon” messages. Actor Vikrant Massey wished him a speedy recovery and actresses Shweta Tiwari and Mouni Roy also shared their love with him on social media. Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal both announced they tested positive for Covid-19 on January 3, 2022. The “Satyamev Jayate 2” actor said in an official statement on his account Instagram that he had contacted three days ago with a person whom he later learned had tested positive for Covid-19. After receiving the Covid-19 report, the couple immediately isolated themselves. Both have been vaccinated and have minor symptoms. They urged everyone to stay healthy and wear masks. Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after contracting the coronavirus. On December 28, 2021, on behalf of Nora Fatehi, her spokesperson said that Nora had tested positive for Covid-19. Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s watch since then, according to protocols. She worked with BMC for safety and regulation. Nora was recently seen in Guru Randhawa’s latest music video, “Dance Meri Rani”, alongside her. Rahul Rawail, the director of films like “Betaab” and “Arjun”, tested positive for COVID-19 on January 2, 2022 and is now in isolation at home. On January 1, 2022, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur tested positive for the coronavirus. She broke the news on Instagram. She said she is experiencing minor symptoms, but otherwise is doing well. She added that she had isolated herself and followed all safety instructions. She also asked anyone who comes in contact with her to get tested immediately and to stay safe.

