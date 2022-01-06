Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan have fun over veteran actor joining MCU





Throughout the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some very important actors have found roles in its films and TV shows, including Oscar-winning talent. The lineup includes Anthony Hopkins as Thor father, Odin, Benicio Del Toro as collector, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce, and more. There’s no sign the MCU is slowing down anytime soon, so what about the double Oscar winner? and Hollywood icon Denzel Washington joining the superhero franchise? The beloved actor recently worked with Black Pantheris Michael B. Jordan for his latest directorial project, A newspaper for Jordan . By answering fans’ questions together for IMDB Jordan was asked if he would like to see Denzel Washington join the big superhero leagues. It gave rise to the following exchange: Michael B. Jordan: YES! No hesitation. In fact, I have certain things in mind…. But yes!

Denzel Washington: You better hurry !!

MBJ: I know!! But I got you. I have ideas for that!

DW: Hey! Focus on one thing. I look like daddy!

MBJ: After i finish Creed III – you know what I’m saying? Once this project is completed, my mind can wander into other creative things.“ Michael B. Jordan was positively thrilled that Denzel Washington found a role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; so much so that it looks like he imagined characters that he wants him to play and that he wants to work on the project with him. Washington joked that he “better hurry.” In the cute exchange, Washington warned Jordan to take too much, laughing and saying that he looks like the dad (that he’s most definitely to John David Washington and his other three kids). Michael B. Jordan is currently is about to make his first film, Creed III , who will once again see the actor playing the role of Adonis Creed in the Rocky spin off. Prior to preparing for the film, Jordan was fortunate enough to watch another actor-turned-director work at Denzel Washington for A newspaper for Jordan. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Jordan shared his unique experience with Washington as director: The actors, we have our club, and the directors have theirs and we need each other. When you have someone who does both, it’s a fluent understanding of both languages. So [Denzel Washington] can jump into my inner psyche easily and so am I thinking. Things that I would need to feel comfortable or that I would like to have in order to get the best of myself, he already knows. So, it’s just a cute shortcut that I have with him that is special and different from what I have had with any other director that I have worked with. A newspaper for Jordan Michael B. Jordan portrays the story of a real soldier through the eyes of Dana Canedy’s memoirs of the same name, but back to Denzel in the MCU. Years ago, the actor revealed that he had not been approached by Marvel to play a role , but would never “say never” to potential. There are certainly a myriad of roles he could take on, especially as the universe spans across pockets like the Eternals and the upcoming X-Men reboot. We’ll keep you posted on the MCU cast here on CinemaBlend. Until then, check out the upcoming Marvel movies headed to theaters after Spider-Man: No Path Home.

