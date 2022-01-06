10 expensive cars destroyed in Hollywood movies

Connect with us

When an automaker builds a car, they expect it to run for a long time and provide maximum value for the owner. Manufacturers don’t build cars just so they can be destroyed, especially if the car in question is among the most expensive ever.

Of course, the movie production houses don’t care about this and when their budgets allow, they will wipe out absolutely any car. The movie producers have realized just how uplifting car destruction can elevate a movie, which is why they always come up with new, more violent ways to destroy some of our favorite cars. In this article, we explore some of the more expensive cars that Hollywood movies have destroyed over the years.

ten Porsche 917 – Le Mans


1970 Porsche 917 - $ 14 million
via wikipedia.org

The 917 is one of Porsche’s most important cars, giving the German marque its very first Le Mans victory in 1970. The 917’s racing pedigree, coupled with its cutting-edge technologies and engineering have made it made extremely expensive, as the prices are usually in the millions each time one appears at auction.


Steve Mcqueen Le Mans Porsche 917K set to gross $ 16-19 million
Via ClassicCarsJournal

However, that didn’t stop the legendary Steve McQueen from destroying a Porsche 917 in his 1971 vanity project. “Le MansDespite the demolition of such an expensive car, the film ended up being a box office flop and nearly bankrupting McQueen.

9 Aston Martin DBS – Casino Royale


Aston Martin DBS V12
Via: Classic pilot

James Bond is known to drive some of the best British cars, especially the Aston Martins. Unfortunately, many 007 cars end up being destroyed in spectacular fashion which is exactly what happened to an Aston Martin DBS in Casino Royale.


Casino Royale DBS
Via evo.co.uk

In the film, Bond is driving his DBS when he suddenly sees a woman lying on the road, forcing him to tack and crash the car.


8 Lamborghini Murcielago LP-640 – The Dark Knight


Dark Knight Murciélago
Via www.batman.fandom.com

The 2008 cinema The black Knight is widely regarded as one of the best Batman movies. However, we still cannot forgive the fact that he destroyed a Lamborghini Murciélago.


Lamborghini-Murcilago-LP640-The-Dark-Knight-
Via the product placement blog

The Murciélago is destroyed when Bruce Wayne is forced to prevent an assassination attempt while wearing his normal clothing. Since he couldn’t use the Batmobile, Wayne uses a Lamborghini Murciélago to prevent the assassination attempt by allowing the assassin’s truck to crash into him instead of the target’s car.

seven 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray – Con-Air


Chevrolet Corvette - Front Quarter
Via Barrett-Jackson

When it comes to classic Corvettes, it doesn’t get much better than the second generation models. The Vettes C2 have the perfect combination of beauty and power, which is why it’s always exciting when they appear at auction.

Corvette Con-Air
Via CorvetteForum

Second-generation Corvettes have been featured in several Hollywood movies over the years, but one leaves a bad taste in every gearbox’s mouth – Air conditioning. In the film, a 1967 Corvette Stingray hung from an airplane, crashed into a tall tower, and fell to the ground.

6 Lykan Hypersport – Fast And Furious 7


Lykan HyperSport red
via Youtube

the Fast and furious The franchise is still the go-to movie for people who enjoy a lot of action, fantastic cars, a bit of romance, and mind-numbing destruction. Franchise would have destroyed more than a thousand cars over the past two decades, including an ultra-rare Lykan Hypersport.


Lykan Hypersport Fast 7
Via the edge

The Hypersport is a rare supercar produced in the Middle East by W Motors. Only a handful was made, making it one of the rarest cars in the world. However, that didn’t stop Dominic Toretto from flying from skyscraper to skyscraper in Fast and Furious 7.

5 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California – Ferris Bueller’s Party


Ferrari 250 GT California - Front Quarter
Via the classic pilot

In the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s day off, Cameron finds himself in deep trouble when he accidentally destroys one of his father’s most precious possessions – a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. This Ferrari model is extremely rare these days, which is why it can cost up to ‘to $ 10 million today.


1958-Ferrari-250-Spyder - Ferris-Buellers-Day-Off1
Via Gold Eagle Co

Don’t get too upset about it, though. The cars used in the movie were reproductions worth just a fraction of the price of an actual 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. Although it is a replica, someone still paid $ 396,000 for it. one year ago.

4 Lamborghini Huracán – Doctor Strange


Doctor Strange Huracan
Via Bloomberg

The Huracán has enjoyed incredible success since replacing the Gallardo in 2014. Although it cost nearly $ 300,000, the Huracán is loved by many gearboxes for its design, V10 power and driving dynamics. fantastic – which is why it is the best-selling Lamborghini of all time. .

Doctor Strange Huracan
Via YouTube

In the movie Doctor strange, the Huracán was used as a sacrificial lamb when the protagonist was involved in a terrible accident that crippled his arms.

3 Aston Martin DB5 – Goldfinger


The golden finger
via Fortune

Of all the Aston Martins used in the James Bond films, the DB5 is arguably the most iconic. The DB5 became the definitive Bond car after Jaguar turned down a great opportunity to supply a car for The golden finger, and since then Aston Martins have been used in several Bond films.


Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation
Via Aston Martin

In the 1964 film, the machine gun-wielding DB5 is destroyed after James Bond smashes it into a wall during a car chase. A surviving DB5 from the film sold for $ 4.6 million in 2010.


2 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 – Gone in 60 seconds


The Eleanor In Gone In 60 Seconds (2000) was a gorgeous 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang Gt500 Fastback and Hero Cars were built by Hot-Rod Chip Foose legend
via Motorious

The 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 is an icon of the American auto industry because it was one of the best muscle cars of the 1960s. Like any other classic muscle car built by the legendary Carroll Shelby, the GT500 is quite expensive these days.


Eleonore
via numbers

There are plenty of reasons to love the 1967 Shelby GT500, but among the best, this is one of the most iconic movie cars. It was used in I’m going in 60 seconds, where it was destroyed.

1 Lamborghini Miura P400 – The Italian Work


Lamborghini Miura P400S displayed
Via GTPlanet

In 1966 Lamborghini impressed all gearboxes by launching an absolute beauty – the Miura. Everyone loved the Miura’s gorgeous curves, which is why it didn’t take long for film producers to start using it in movies.


Lamborghini-Miura-P400-2 Italian Work
Via Drive-MY

One of these films is Italian work, a British comedy film from 1969. In the opening scene, a Miura is deliberately run over by a bulldozer in a tunnel, then fell off a cliff to make it look like an accident.


