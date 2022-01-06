10 expensive cars destroyed in Hollywood movies

When an automaker builds a car, they expect it to run for a long time and provide maximum value for the owner. Manufacturers don’t build cars just so they can be destroyed, especially if the car in question is among the most expensive ever.

Of course, the movie production houses don’t care about this and when their budgets allow, they will wipe out absolutely any car. The movie producers have realized just how uplifting car destruction can elevate a movie, which is why they always come up with new, more violent ways to destroy some of our favorite cars. In this article, we explore some of the more expensive cars that Hollywood movies have destroyed over the years.

ten Porsche 917 – Le Mans



The 917 is one of Porsche’s most important cars, giving the German marque its very first Le Mans victory in 1970. The 917’s racing pedigree, coupled with its cutting-edge technologies and engineering have made it made extremely expensive, as the prices are usually in the millions each time one appears at auction.



However, that didn’t stop the legendary Steve McQueen from destroying a Porsche 917 in his 1971 vanity project. “Le MansDespite the demolition of such an expensive car, the film ended up being a box office flop and nearly bankrupting McQueen.

9 Aston Martin DBS – Casino Royale



James Bond is known to drive some of the best British cars, especially the Aston Martins. Unfortunately, many 007 cars end up being destroyed in spectacular fashion which is exactly what happened to an Aston Martin DBS in Casino Royale.



In the film, Bond is driving his DBS when he suddenly sees a woman lying on the road, forcing him to tack and crash the car.





8 Lamborghini Murcielago LP-640 – The Dark Knight



The 2008 cinema The black Knight is widely regarded as one of the best Batman movies. However, we still cannot forgive the fact that he destroyed a Lamborghini Murciélago.



The Murciélago is destroyed when Bruce Wayne is forced to prevent an assassination attempt while wearing his normal clothing. Since he couldn’t use the Batmobile, Wayne uses a Lamborghini Murciélago to prevent the assassination attempt by allowing the assassin’s truck to crash into him instead of the target’s car.

seven 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray – Con-Air



When it comes to classic Corvettes, it doesn’t get much better than the second generation models. The Vettes C2 have the perfect combination of beauty and power, which is why it’s always exciting when they appear at auction.

Second-generation Corvettes have been featured in several Hollywood movies over the years, but one leaves a bad taste in every gearbox’s mouth – Air conditioning. In the film, a 1967 Corvette Stingray hung from an airplane, crashed into a tall tower, and fell to the ground.

6 Lykan Hypersport – Fast And Furious 7



the Fast and furious The franchise is still the go-to movie for people who enjoy a lot of action, fantastic cars, a bit of romance, and mind-numbing destruction. Franchise would have destroyed more than a thousand cars over the past two decades, including an ultra-rare Lykan Hypersport.



The Hypersport is a rare supercar produced in the Middle East by W Motors. Only a handful was made, making it one of the rarest cars in the world. However, that didn’t stop Dominic Toretto from flying from skyscraper to skyscraper in Fast and Furious 7.

5 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California – Ferris Bueller’s Party



In the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s day off, Cameron finds himself in deep trouble when he accidentally destroys one of his father’s most precious possessions – a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. This Ferrari model is extremely rare these days, which is why it can cost up to ‘to $ 10 million today.



Don’t get too upset about it, though. The cars used in the movie were reproductions worth just a fraction of the price of an actual 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. Although it is a replica, someone still paid $ 396,000 for it. one year ago.

4 Lamborghini Huracán – Doctor Strange



The Huracán has enjoyed incredible success since replacing the Gallardo in 2014. Although it cost nearly $ 300,000, the Huracán is loved by many gearboxes for its design, V10 power and driving dynamics. fantastic – which is why it is the best-selling Lamborghini of all time. .

In the movie Doctor strange, the Huracán was used as a sacrificial lamb when the protagonist was involved in a terrible accident that crippled his arms.

3 Aston Martin DB5 – Goldfinger



Of all the Aston Martins used in the James Bond films, the DB5 is arguably the most iconic. The DB5 became the definitive Bond car after Jaguar turned down a great opportunity to supply a car for The golden finger, and since then Aston Martins have been used in several Bond films.



In the 1964 film, the machine gun-wielding DB5 is destroyed after James Bond smashes it into a wall during a car chase. A surviving DB5 from the film sold for $ 4.6 million in 2010.





2 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 – Gone in 60 seconds



The 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 is an icon of the American auto industry because it was one of the best muscle cars of the 1960s. Like any other classic muscle car built by the legendary Carroll Shelby, the GT500 is quite expensive these days.



There are plenty of reasons to love the 1967 Shelby GT500, but among the best, this is one of the most iconic movie cars. It was used in I’m going in 60 seconds, where it was destroyed.

1 Lamborghini Miura P400 – The Italian Work



In 1966 Lamborghini impressed all gearboxes by launching an absolute beauty – the Miura. Everyone loved the Miura’s gorgeous curves, which is why it didn’t take long for film producers to start using it in movies.



One of these films is Italian work, a British comedy film from 1969. In the opening scene, a Miura is deliberately run over by a bulldozer in a tunnel, then fell off a cliff to make it look like an accident.





