Grammys postponed, Sundance goes live due to increase in omicronExBulletin

Jeff Schear / Getty Images for the Recording Academy It’s official. The 64th annual Grammy Awards have been postponed and the Sundance Film Festival has been moved online. A joint statement released by the Recording Academy and CBS on Wednesday blamed the Grammy rescheduling on the omicron variant. “The health and safety of members of our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority,” he added. declaration noted. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 is just too risky.” This is the second year the Grammys have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rewards were scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center, on January 31. A revised ceremony plan will be announced at a later date. Additionally, on Wednesday, the Sundance Film Festival announced that it will be moving its in-person events to Utah online due to the omicron variant. “While we are disappointed that we did not deliver the full hybrid experience and come together in person as planned, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival with bold new films and XR work. , the discovery of new storytellers, direct encounters with artists, and an innovative and globally accessible social platform and gallery space, ”the festival said in a declaration. Sundance said it will be in contact with all pass and package holders and ticket buyers due to the changes. The festival will begin on January 20 as planned. “It was a tough decision to make. As a non-profit organization, our Sundance spirit is to make something work against the odds,” the statement said. “But with the number of cases expected to peak in our host community during festival week, we cannot knowingly put our staff and our community at risk.”

