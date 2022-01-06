Entertainment
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022: Bollywood News
After having conquered the box office not only in the South circuit but also in the North crowd, Allu Arjun starrerPushpa: The Ascension is set to arrive on the streaming giant on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022. The announcement was made on Wednesday, two days before its arrival.
The note read: “Beat in Hell. Run in Hell. Jump in Hell. But he won’t succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, January 7th
In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. “
Hell fight. Hell is running out. Jump from hell. But he will not succumb! ????
look #PushpaOnPrime, January 7
In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada@alluarjun #FahadhFaasil @iamRashmika@Dhananjayaka #Suneel #AjayGhosh #RaoRamesh @OG_Jagadeesh @ShatruActor @anusuyakhasba #Sritej #MimeGopi pic.twitter.com/lVxoE7DJSs
amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 5, 2022
Meanwhile, the Hindi dubbed version would arrive a week late on January 14, 2022 on the platform.
At the successful event of Pushpa: The Ascension Part 1, Allu Arjun said that they tested the waters by posting the Hindi version of Pushpa and were pleasantly surprised with the results. We thought we wanted to release this movie in Hindi, but we weren’t sure. Because we didn’t have time to advertise. We didn’t know how many he would convert. I know there’s a pulse, which I’ve been seeing on YouTube for five years.
Allu explained that the Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films have the highest views on YouTube. Who are these people all over the heart of India who watch these movies? Do they only watch on satellite and YouTube? Or will they even come to the cinema? he said.
Allu Arjun also confirmed that with Pushpa 2 they plan to go further when it comes to languages. i plan to go out Pushpa 2 in the maximum number of languages ever made in Indian cinema before. We want to reach every language of the audience if possible. We want to touch your hearts, he concluded.
Pushpa: The RisePart 1 takes viewers on an electrifying, intensely wild and breathtaking ride through the heart of the Seshachalam forests located in Andhra Pradesh. Here, truck driver Pushpa Raj, represented by Allu Arjun, is deeply involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood. The film chronicles the struggle of good against evil as the police crack down on the smuggling empire that is rampant in these regions. The fast-paced, powerful, and empowering narrative draws viewers into a vortex where there is no right or wrong, and there are no bad menonly heroes in varying shades of gray. The film garnered rave reviews from fans and the film industry, and the first day of its release across the country saw packed houses, with fans of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil crowding in. movie theaters.
We’re excited to give our viewers an exciting start to the New Year, with the action-packed artist’s streaming world premiere. Pushpa: The Ascension – Part 1 on Prime Video, said Manish Menghani, Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. An exciting new addition to our vast repository of local language content, this fast-paced film is sure to keep our customers enthralled from start to finish. Starring a star-studded cast – Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, the film captured the hearts of audiences with its phenomenal performances. We’re excited to partner with Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media to bring this larger-than-life action thriller to our viewers around the world.
Writer and Director Sukumar said: First, I am deeply grateful to fans and audiences for their love and appreciation, and for making this film a box office success. It’s a story that takes place in the heart of India. The idea of taking viewers on a journey into the ruthless world of red sandalwood smuggling operations had been with me for some time now. I think viewers will appreciate that the film moves away from the absolutes of good and evil and offers a roller coaster of action and drama. The gripping story and fantastic performances from the talented cast will make this a must-see immersive experience for viewers around the world.
Speaking about his role in the film, Allu Arjun shared: As I read the script, it immediately felt right. The story of an underdog rising through the ranks may seem trite, but the way his journey was rendered in the film, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I’ve done. . so far in my career. I am honored to be a part of this project and absolutely delighted that the film is reaching audiences all over the world with its release on Prime Video.
All the months of hard work and training paid off when I see audiences praising the film, said Rashmika Mandanna. Working with stellar actors like Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil was one of the highlights for me. The unique storyline and powerful narrative, along with the multi-faceted character sketches, reflect the immense efforts made by the creators to bring this film to life.
During his first stint in the Telugu cinema, Fahadh Faasil said, Pushpa: The RisePart 1 turned out to be a fantastic start for me in the Telugu film industry. Moreover, my character was shaped by the looks, the dialogues and the action sequences, each element was intimately integrated into the scenario. I absolutely loved preparing for such a distinctive role. And with Prime Video launching this movie on their service, I’m very happy to bring my fans around the world a different nuance of my game for them to enjoy.
Written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the Telugu action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and marks the debut of acclaimed Malayalam and Tamil actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema.
