Former Idyllwild Academy Of The Arts Student Alleges She Was Groped By Actor During School Project – San Bernardino Sun
A former Idyllwild Arts Academy student alleges in a lawsuit her passion for cinema was crushed in 2019 when a Hollywood actor hired by the school groped her, and a faculty member got her by the continued blamed for abuse.
The woman, who was 16 at the time, is suing the academy, the Idyllwild Arts Foundation and actor Keith Lewis, 59, of West Hills for sexual harassment, sexual abuse and neglect. She is seeking damages not specified in the civil lawsuit filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
“The complainant was an outgoing and energetic girl who was enthusiastic about the film industry and film production,” the lawsuit says. “However, the complainant’s dreams were dashed when she was sexually assaulted, abused and harassed by the person she admired.”
Lewis’s film and television credits include recurring work on several soap operas, including “The Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives”, and parts of “Robo Cop 2”, “Forrest Gump and” Pulp Fiction “.
Lewis said in a brief telephone interview on Tuesday that he was not aware of the trial or the former student’s allegations. “I have no idea,” he said, adding that he had been hired at Idyllwild as an actor for a film project.
Cynthia G. Lawrence, lawyer for the Idyllwild Arts Foundation, has denied the allegations of the lawsuit.
“Idyllwild Arts takes allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously,” she said in an email Wednesday. “Such allegations do not reflect the culture that Idyllwild Arts has built and to which it is committed. We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment that allows our students the opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential, personally, artistically and academically.
Any reported misconduct incident is handled through a rigorous fact-finding process, allowing Idyllwild to take appropriate action based on the results of the investigation, Lawrence said.
“In addition, Idyllwild Arts is a commissioned journalist and reports all allegations of sexual misconduct to law enforcement and child protection services,” she said. “Idyllwild Arts followed its protocol for reporting this alleged incident. “
Lewis was hired in the spring of 2019 as an instructor for Idyllwild’s first feature film project, according to the lawsuit. Private boarding school for students in grades 9 to 12, offers training in music, theater, dance, visual arts, creative writing and film.
The 19-year-old complainant, identified only as Jane Doe in the complaint, was a student leaving a public high school in Marin County when she enrolled at Idyllwild at the end of her sophomore year, according to the lawsuit.
Alleged inappropriate touching
The applicant, who was learning and developing skills through the Idyllwilds Film and Digital Media program, was selected to join the feature film project team and assigned to make-up.
Lewis, acting as an advisor on the project, “touched the complainant’s buttocks without her consent” on several occasions in February and March 2019, according to the lawsuit. “On one occasion Lewis took off all of his clothes except his underwear and while he was almost completely naked asked the complainant, ‘How do you keep your vagina warm? He also asked her to describe the type of underwear she was wearing.
The complainant did not initially report Lewis ‘alleged conduct because she did not want to ruin her classmates’ opportunities to work with Lewis, according to the lawsuit.
Abuse reported
The complainant ultimately informed the manager of Idyllwild, then Annette Haywood Carter, who was dismissive and accusatory, according to the complaint.
“Rather than take immediate action against Lewis and remove him from the film project, Ms Carter commented on the size of the complainant’s chest, suggesting that his chest had caused Lewis to abuse her,” the lawsuit reads. “She then removed the Plaintiff from the project, suggesting the Plaintiff was the problem and not Lewis.”
The lawsuit alleges that Carter also attempted to cover up the sexual assault.
Carter disputed the plaintiff’s account. “I categorically deny the allegations of the trial as far as they concern me,” she said in an email. “I have complied with all reporting obligations. “
The plaintiff reported the alleged abuse to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in April 2019, according to the prosecution. No information was immediately available as to whether the complaint had been investigated.
The complainant withdrew from Idyllwild and underwent psychological therapy, her lawyer, Lawrence A. Organ said.
