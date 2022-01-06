Omicron hampers Hollywood return to business

Tim Hillman was preparing to start working as a stage manager for Fox Network 9-1-1 “in Los Angeles on Monday, but Omicron had other plans.

To avoid the risk of a costly shutdown if the team returning from vacation were positive for COVID-19 mid-turn, the proceedings produced by Disney postponed its restart until January 10, he said.

This week we were supposed to be back at work on our show. We’ve been on Christmas break and they’ve extended it for a week, Hillman said.

Stopping a show after filming has started can be very costly for producers.

You envision a minimum of $ 150,000 to $ 200,000 a day to have a movie theater business on the street that shoot movies or TV shows, Hillman added. If you start up and 30 or 40 crew members test positive because they all left galloping over the Christmas break, then suddenly you don’t have enough crew … and you have to close again and you just spent all that startup money.

9-1-1 “is one of a growing number of productions that have either seen their productions halted by positive COVID-19 cases, or decided to postpone their return to work after the traditional two-week break.

Disney has delayed all productions scheduled to resume filming this week until Jan. 10, said a person close to the studio who has not been permitted to comment publicly.

CBS’s long-running detective series NCIS, which resumed production this week, has halted filming due to a positive COVID-19 test, a person familiar with the studio said. CBS Studios decides to stop the other productions on a show-by-show basis, the person said.

Despite a rebound in film and television production after the end of the health crisis, with activity exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the recent emergence of the highly contagious variant now threatens production. This will add to the pressure on studios and streaming companies fighting to deliver the hottest new shows and movies to keep viewers and subscribers in an increasingly competitive market fueled by growing demand for content. in streaming.

We weren’t seeing the typical level of production rebound that we would see, FilmLA president Paul Audley told The Times. Typically we see almost a vertical line if you look at a chart of returning permits and we don’t see that same vertical line. It looks more like a 45 degree line on a graph. I have heard people asking to cancel or postpone their licenses right now.

Film LA, the nonprofit group that manages filming permissions for the region, estimated that a dozen projects that had planned to shoot on location had canceled or postponed the revocation of their filming permissions.

The region was already showing signs of slowing down before the expected return to work.

FilmLA recorded 95 days of shooting last week (December 27-January 2),

compared to 130 days of filming during roughly the same period a year ago and 98 days of filming in early 2020.

Around the same time last year, county health officials and unions strongly urged productions to delay returning to work in January until the end of the month to ease the burden on the health care system. So far, there is no sign that any such orders will return, Audley said.

They [county officials] feel pretty secure with the film industry right now, he said.

The question Audley and others cannot answer yet is how long the delays can last.

Live broadcasts have been impacted in recent days, as stars such as Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 during the holiday period.

Some productions such as The Bold and the Beautiful had already planned not to return until January 11. Others have been cut short, like Netflixs The Crown, which had to shut down its fifth season a day early last month due to positive COVID-19 cases among UK manufacturers.

California’s COVID-19 cases have reached record territory after the holidays, with officials warning that the next few weeks will be crucial in tackling the highly infectious variant of Omicron.

Los Angeles-based Donna Gross, a scout for commercials, has received calls for work and has yet to have any canceled projects, she said. Ads tend to be more nimble, running for shorter periods of time with smaller teams. But Gross, who recently spotted an ad for T-Mobile, is already considering the prospect of lining up at test centers to be allowed to work on sets.

I’ve been tested probably a hundred times in the past year, Gross said. I noticed the lab that I normally go to in my neighborhood has queues around the OR and I’m like, Oh boy, if it’s not over by mid-January, will I have to stay on that line for an hour to work?

This is less of a problem for larger film and television productions, which will typically be tested on location during filming, with some crews needing to be tested at least three times per week to meet industry safety protocols.

Union officials and an alliance of film and television producers have yet to announce an extension or change to their long-standing return-to-work agreement, which sets out pay and other terms for teams working during the shift. pandemic. They have considered increasing the frequency of testing on sets as part of the deal that expires on January 15, although no deal has yet been announced.

The deal is expected to be extended until mid-February with no major changes for now, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. One issue to be negotiated is a possible requirement that those vaccinated be given booster shots.

For now, some shows are voluntarily increasing testing above what is mandatory, the person said.