Jon Stewart denies accusing JK Rowling of anti-Semitism | Jk rowling





Former US talk show host Jon Stewart said his comments on the Harry Potter films were meant to be light and that he was not accusing author JK Rowling of anti-Semitism. The comedian said the media had crammed into this ridiculously out of context absurdity and he did not want the franchise to be censored in any way. It comes after the release of a clip of Stewart discussing scenes from the film set in the goblin-run Magic Bank Gringotts on the The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast. In it, Stewart made comparisons between the cartoons of anti-Semitic literature and the people who run the bank. Speaking in a video posted to Twitter, he said: There is no reasonable person who could have looked at her and not seen her as a lively conversation between coworkers and pals. Laugh, have fun with Harry Potter and my experience of watching the theater for the first time as a Jewish guy and how some tropes are so ingrained in society that they are basically invisible even in a thoughtful process like making movies . This morning I wake up, it’s trending on Twitter, and here’s the headline Jon Stewart accuses JK Rowling of anti-Semitism. He added: So let me say it very clearly, as clearly as possible. Hello, my name is Jon Stewart. I don’t think JK Rowling is anti-Semitic. I don’t think the Harry Potter films are anti-Semitic. I really enjoy the Harry Potter films, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age. I cannot stress this enough, I am not accusing JK Rowling of being anti-Semitic. She doesn’t need to answer for it. I don’t want the Harry Potter movies to be censored in any way. It was a light conversation. Representatives for Rowling have said the author will not comment on Stewart’s remarks. In his world famous books, the goblins who run the Gringotts Bank are described as cranky little creatures who are the keepers of gold. The first book describes one as about a head shorter than Harry. He had a swarthy, intelligent face, a pointed beard, and Harry noticed very long fingers and feet. This article was published after Jon Stewart clarified that his comments on the Harry Potter films were light and that he was not accusing JK Rowling of anti-Semitism. It replaces an earlier report, also published on January 5, 2021.

