Detroit Expands COVID Testing, Offering 1,000 Appointments Per Day





DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Wednesday announced an expansion of COVID testing in the city as Michigan grapples with a fourth wave of the virus. During the press conference, the mayor spoke about the omicron variant and the increase in cases. “One in three people to be tested has tested positive in the past two weeks,” Duggan said. According to city statistics, positive cases have risen from 15% to 33% in the past two weeks. Duggan says the city of Detroit needs to adapt its strategies to what it sees. “We have opened two rapid test centers for residents of Detroit,” said Duggan. The two test sites are the Joesph Walker Williams Community Center and Huntington Place, formerly the TCF Center. Duggan said they could handle 1,000 appointments per day with the addition of the Huntington Place site. Antigen testing will be available at Huntington Place Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm while rapid molecular testing will be available at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center Monday through Friday 7 am to 4:30 pm The mayor mentioned That the Joseph Walker Williams community center off Rosa Parks Blvd will be converted to a drive-thru test site that will offer testing on the same day. We are providing 1,000 free rapid COVID-19 tests per day to help the people of Detroit stay safe, Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release. We’re streamlining the testing process, to make it quick and efficient, so Detroiters who book an appointment can get in and out of either location in under an hour. To take a COVID-19 test, you must make an appointment and live or work in Detroit. The vaccines are free. To make an appointment, call 313-230-0505. During the conference, Duggan reminded the audience that there are 12 vaccination sites in the city. Vaccines are available Monday through Saturday. To find out where you can get vaccinated, go to detroitmi.gov. Regarding vaccine distribution, the mayor said that “41 nursing homes and ten homeless shelters in the region have received 8,000 COVID-19 tests.” Workers in the city of Detroit who are not vaccinated should still get tested every two weeks. The mayor told the conference that “COVID-19 responses have all been funded by the federal government and funding has not been an issue.” When asked if the city would enforce a mask warrant, Duggan replied that the city would follow any state mandate. “There is nowhere in the county where it is easier to get vaccinated or get tested,” Duggan said. “At the end of the day, people make their own choices.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxyz.com/news/city-of-detroit-expands-covid-19-testing-offering-1k-appointments-daily-for-residents The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos