Actor Ezra Miller aka The Flash has a special message for a boy from Pittsfield battling leukemia: You are the real superhero | Local news

When we endure suffering, are courageous and strong, it usually makes us heroes. And then we can help make the suffering of other peoples more bearable in the future.

It was the message of actor Ezra Miller, or as Carter LaCasse knows, The Flash, a speedster superhero from the DC Comics Justice League. In a video shared to Facebook on Dec.31, 2021, Miller spoke directly to Carter, an 8-year-old from Pittsfield, and encouraged him to stay strong in his battle with leukemia.

Miller says being brave and strong is what makes someone a hero. That makes you, honestly, exactly the type of person you were looking for in the Justice League, he said. So the next time you recruit, give me a call, and I imagine that by then you will have powers. Powers, Carter!

The video came as a surprise to Carter and put a huge smile on her face.

Carter was in shock and he was so excited about the video of his favorite superhero, The Flash, Carters mom Crystal Czerno said via email this week. When a friend of his, comedian and Pittsfield native, McQueen Adams, found out what Carter was going through, he reached out to Miller, who plays Carter’s favorite superhero.

Ezra Miller is a bright and beautiful person with a very special soul, ”Czerno said. “The video put a huge smile on Carter’s face and gave him the much-needed reassurance that he’ll be fine, but that he has to stay brave and strong, and for that I can’t thank enough.” Flash (Miller). “

Miller is also known for his roles in the Fantastic Beasts film series, as well as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Carter went from a superhero-loving 8-year-old boy who his mother described as caring, gentle and animal-lover to in need of a superhero-sized boost after a November night last time he started to feel unwell.

Czerno, a math teacher at Pittsfield High School, said Carter felt exhausted and spent the day in bed. He started to vomit but did not have a fever.

I noticed that its color was off, it wasn’t necessarily as pale as it was a grayish green color, she said. I called my mom and asked her to bring me some medicine and Pedialyte. When she arrived she also commented on her color.

Czerno called his son’s doctor’s office and the nurse said there was a stomach problem and just had to keep an eye on him. Carter stopped throwing up and returned to school that Thursday.

Its color was still very dull, Czerno said. I noticed that he was also very lethargic. Thursday night I was watching him sleep and I had the overwhelming feeling that something was wrong. I don’t know how to explain it apart from the mother’s intuition.

When Carter fell ill again on Friday morning, Czerno knew it was more than a bug and made an appointment to see a doctor. After examination, the doctor suggested that Carter be taken to the emergency room for blood tests.

In what appeared to be an hour, we were informed that we would be transported to a hospital with a larger pediatric ward and a lab with more extensive testing capacity because his blood levels (all … red blood cells and platelets) are critically low incomes, Czerno said. At around 12:15 am (now December 4th) we were transported to Baystate. It was within 10 hours of arriving that I first heard the word leukemia. I got sick. I was definitely in shock.

Carter was diagnosed with acute leukemia of an ambiguous lineage, which Czerno describes as a rare and unclear form. Because the tests cannot clearly identify or narrow down what type he has, it is difficult to come up with a treatment plan.

Leukemia is an umbrella term for cancers that affect blood cells and bone marrow, according to the National Cancer Institute. The type of leukemia depends on the type of blood cell that becomes cancerous and whether it is growing quickly or slowly. Leukemia occurs most often in adults over 55, but it is also the most common cancer in children under 15.

Hospital vacations

Carter began chemotherapy Dec. 10 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Since then, he has been admitted and released from Baystate, Boston Childrens Hospital in Boston, and Berkshire Medical Center for testing and treatment.

Czerno posted status updates on his Facebook page with the hashtag #CarterStrong. In one of these articles, Czerno writes about hospital vacations. While they knew staying in Baystate was the best decision for Carter, he was devastated to miss anything.

It’s easy for all of us to say that Christmas isn’t what’s important here, but he’s 8 years old. Christmas as a young child is magical, and there is nothing magical about him right now, she wrote. In the following post, Czerno decided to find a way to bring together some Christmas spirit for Carter even when they needed to be away from home. In her posts, she shared photos of celery and carrots for Santa’s reindeer and a cookie for Santa. With the help of nurses and friends, they were able to find and hang Christmas lights to spread the joy.

The nurses here are AMAZING and they are on board and ready to do whatever they can to help this amazing boy, she wrote.

How you can help: Donate blood

Many friends and community members reached out to the Carters family to see if they could do anything to help. The best way, says Czerno, is to donate blood.

Carter is “transfusion dependent,” which means he also received platelets daily and red blood cells almost daily. He is now getting platelets on time twice a day and red blood cells once a day.

It was because of his great need that I was made aware of the national blood shortage, ”Czerno said. I started by asking family and friends to please donate blood. My friend Madison Quinn (founder of Strong little souls) reached out to me and asked her if I wanted her to try and organize a blood drive in Carter’s honor.

The first blood drive took place in Zucchinis on January 3 and a second is scheduled for Thursday January 6 at the Department of Children and Families in Pittsfield. All appointments for these blood drives have been made in advance.

I want people to know that they can (and please, should) donate blood at BMC’s donation center, Czerno said. I hope this helps to spread the word about the blood shortage even more, and I hope that as many people as possible will become regular donors.

The Berkshire Medical Center Blood Donor Center accepts public blood donations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 413-447-2597 to make an appointment to donate blood.

A third blood drive in honor of Carters will take place on Wednesday, January 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 439 Pittsfield Road in Lenox, sponsored by Berkshire Dogs Unleashed. To register, call 413-447-2597 ext. 2, or send an email to [email protected]

I explained to Carter that because of everything he’s facing, a lot of other people are going to get the help (blood) they need and that makes him so happy, Czerno said. I cannot thank people enough for everything they have done to show us their support and love. I can certainly say that our army at home, waiting and ready to fight this battle with us, is beyond strong and if I were Carter’s cancer I would be scared.

For now, Carter is staying at Boston Childrens Hospital.

He misses his brother and all his family so much, but he stays strong and he’s so brave, Czerno said. The Flash may be Carter’s favorite superhero, but [Carter] is mine!