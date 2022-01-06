“It’s good to be paid”

The career of Oscar nominated actress Angela Bassetts continues to engulf Hollywood and won’t end anytime soon.

In a new interview with In the style, the Yale-trained actress and fashionista talks about the illustrious roles she has played (such as Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz, Tina Turner and the Queen of Wakanda in Black Panther), how she embraces aging and what it means to stand up for her worth as a black woman in Hollywood.

I was never motivated by money or fame alone, she explained. For me, it is always and only for the pleasure of following my dreams. This is what makes me feel alive.

Now it’s good to get paid, said Bassett, who last year became one of the highest-paid actresses on television for her starring role in 9-1-1. It’s something I’ve been telling myself since the start of my career. I mean, I would literally say, I want to work in roles that can change me and change the conversation. I want to work consistently. And I want to be paid fairly. It’s about knowing your worth and sticking to it. It is a good thing to be in positions and places where your value is appreciated.

I’m glad it can influence others, she added. Still, there’s a bit of me that comes from a generation where we don’t openly talk about things like that. But I understand what generation we are today.

Part of that influence, Bassett noted, is supporting other women, especially black women, as they take other steps.

I love to support my sisters and I encourage them, 9-1-1 said the star. I applaud their successes. I applaud the brand they make and all the effort they put in. We are a reflection of each other. I’ve always been that actor who is excited to see other actors at auditions. Because a lot of times you might find yourself as the only black woman, or one of the few.

Looking at Bassetts’ CV, it’s hard to believe that at some point in her life she suffered from severe impostor syndrome while attending Yale School of Drama (where she met her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance).

The story continues

I would literally stand in front of my mirror and give myself a good conversation, she said at the time. I would say, how long do you want to be overwhelmed? Will 10 minutes be enough? Fifteen? And I would answer, yes, okay. Well, have your pity party, but after that wash your face, comb your hair and do whatever you need to do. And I guess that was the way I treated myself at the time.

Bassett’s ageless beauty is also something she’s known for, which can add pressure as well. But despite the hype around how she looks, she hates it when people say, You look good for your age.

I think when we take care of ourselves we look good for our age no matter what age you know? she argued, adding to her routine, I don’t really wear makeup if I don’t have to. I try to maintain healthy skin that I don’t need to cover. Of course, I have things to deal with, like hormonal changes and melasma. But I feel like a lot of who we are is on the inside. So if you are stressed, it shows, and it shows in your skin.

Whatever she does, it clearly works. But for the actress whose true love is the theater, being the highest paid has never been the goal.

It’s so much more than I’d ever dreamed of, she reflected on her career, which now includes a production company, Bassett Vance Productions, which she founded with her husband.

For Bassett, his happiness lies in the journey. Not the destination.

There’s a part of you that recognizes you’re in a position to breathe in, she says. It’s wonderful to be able to offer opportunities to the market and to the screen, big and small. We both started out as actors, but as you continue and grow stronger with the experience, you grab the opportunities and you are grateful for them.