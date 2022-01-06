



Skyhorse Publishing acquired a planned collection of essays from Norman Mailers after longtime publisher of the deceased authors, Random House, failed to do so. As is customary in a long-standing author-publisher relationship, the Mailer estate first offered the book to Random House, which declined to go ahead with the collection, according to a report released Tuesday by the New York Times. The posthumous compilation of unpublished works and excerpts from interviews, manuscripts and letters was then launched by Skyhorse, an independent publishing house that has recently developed a reputation as a publication of writers who divide. In the Monday edition of the Ankle Newsletter, reporter Michael Wolff claimed that Random House, a flagship imprint within Penguin Random House, had canceled initial plans to release the Mailer collection due to Potential feminist objectors and a junior staff member who worried about a 1957 Mailer essay titled The White. Negro. Although Wolff mentioned a source from Random House, his only named source was one of Mailers’ sons, film producer Michael Mailer. In the aftermath of the story, some speculated that Random House passed the project on because of Mailers’ history of violence (he nearly killed his wife by stabbing her in 1960), belligerence and misogyny. Others argued this Random Houses decision was perhaps more of a risk-benefit calculation, given the decline in sales by pugislitic authors. A Random House spokesperson told The New York Times that it was factually incorrect that Random House canceled an upcoming Norman Mailer essay book, claiming the anthology had never been contracted there and noting that the publishing giant still represents a large part of the Mailers catalog. In a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, the Mailer’s estate also pushed back the reports, saying there was no problem here. Random House is proud to publish Norman Mailer, and intends to promote his work in a meaningful way on the centenary of his birth (the intended occasion for the collection), in tandem with Skyhorse’s publication of the anthology, the agent said. literary Andrew Wylie, who represents the Mailer estate. In support of this publication, Random House waives all reprint charges for the anthology, Wylie continued. The Mailer family and Random House unite to support the work of the Normans. To complicate the conflict, the Mailer estate and Wolff share a representative, Wylie. When asked point blank Tuesday by CNN’s Brian Stelter if Wylie was still his agent, Wolff confirmed the overlap and said Wylie denied contesting his story, adding that it was confidential even though it was was a public response from his Twitter account. Wylies ‘statement to the Los Angeles Times came a day after Wolffs’ tweet. On Wednesday’s episode of the Anklers Hot Seat podcast, Wolff doubled down, insisting that Random House had a publisher on the book and a deal in place before allegedly canceling Project Mailer. His source for the info was Michael Mailer. It should be noted that another of Mailers ‘children, John Buffalo Mailer, told the New York Times that the details described in Wolffs’ newsletter were news to him, adding that he did not suspect Random House of having any interest in trying to cancel Norman Mailer. Another refrain in all of these stories is that everyone is happy, Wolff said on the podcast. It’s just that everyone is jostling to, I think, save their positions, save the chords that they have in place … when obviously going from being published by Random House to being published by Skyhorse is. less than good.

