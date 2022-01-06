The pop culture stories that will shape the entertainment industry in 2022

In the hopes that Covid would back off and the world largely return to normal without success, 2021 has turned out to be another very volatile year for entertainment. But viruses weren’t the only ones causing earthquakes across the industry. Several major stories over the past 12 months have the potential to shift the tectonic plates under Hollywood’s feet in ways we haven’t yet fully felt.

Here are the top five stories from 2021 that will continue to provoke aftershocks in 2022.

The Times Up implosion

Few cultural developments have succeeded in shifting the balance of power in Hollywood as quickly and completely as the MeToo movement. Suddenly, the casting quid pro quo and predatory tactics that had been accepted practice for decades were costing the industry’s most powerful studio executives their jobs (and in some extreme cases, their freedom.)

Never mind that the movement has become so extreme comedian Aziz Ansari was raked over the coals for being a rude date and tv host Chris Hardwick was ousted from the pop culture site he founded based on the questionable word of a despised ex-girlfriend. It was a crusade based on a just quest for women’s equality and justice. Until it doesn’t.

The revelation that Times Up, the MeToo group founded and backed by the world’s most famous actresses, was more committed to the Democratic Party than to protecting women from sexual harassment exposed Hollywood hypocrisy like few other stories before her. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and many other A-listers said nothing when news broke that top Times Up executives compromised the group’s mission by helping to protect suspected predators like the former governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo and leading Democratic fundraiser Russell Simmons because they were political allies.

In fact, since the band’s entire board stepped down, the celebrity founders have spoken very little about sexual harassment or the gender imbalance of power in Hollywood.

On the surface, that hasn’t stopped accusing men like And Just Like That star Chris Noth of losing concerts recently, but look closely and you’ll notice how measured his female co-stars were in their public statements on the allegations against him, saying only that they are deeply saddened and support the women who have come forward. HBO, the streaming platform that made him Mr. Big, hasn’t said anything at all.

It is also probably not a coincidence that some of the men shot down by the MeToo movement, including James franco and actor Louis CK, are starting to feel bold enough to respond to the accusations that have left them sidelined in recent years.

That’s not to say the accusers won’t continue to come forward, but the verbal support they receive from local offices and women in the limelight will likely be much more subdued. And when they do speak, regular home viewers will be much less inclined to highlight what they are saying.

Dave Chappelle, JK Rowling and Gina Carano rise up in the wake-up call

From the implosion of The Bachelor franchise to Mike Richards’ short tenure as Jeopardy host, the cancellation pattern has largely held on in recent years. eye despite the mea culpas.

But in 2021, a few significant cracks in the armor of the cancellation cultures began to appear. One of the best examples came in February when Disney fired famous actress Gina Carano from the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Carano has refused to follow the script of trying to preserve his career by begging forgiveness for sharing political views that differ from the majority of his industry. Instead, she immediately sought alternative routes to success, announcing a partnership with The Daily Wire.

A few other prominent names have joined Carano with their own private rebellions against the awakening iron grip on Hollywood. When a handful of trans employees and sympathetic Netflix allies announced a walkout against comedian Dave Chappelles’ jokes on his The Closer special, many expected the legendary stand-up to deliver some kind of conciliatory statement. , if not an outright admission of guilt. Something along the lines of comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos that he messed up by not acknowledging the pain trans viewers felt from the jokes would certainly have been the norm.

Instead, Chappelle doubled down by immediately booking a new comedy tour with fellow iconoclast Joe Rogan and adding new tracks to his latest set that again taunted trans activists for their failed attempts to silence him. The actions that won five Emmy Awards may have even emboldened Sarandos. Less than two months after Chappelle belligerently asked whether I canceled or not, Netflix included him on a brand new comedy tour.

Despite numerous attacks over the past year, including the doxing by revealing his personal address on Twitter, Harry Potter author JK Rowling also shows no sign of bowing to the crowd. Although HBO declined to interview her for the 20th anniversary special celebrating the story and the characters she created, she refused to apologize or go back on her belief that women are a real class of people based. about biology and a man doesn’t become a woman just by saying it.

Rowling, of course, has what you might call money to forget about you. But his example of courage, along with the few others in entertainment who refuse to bend the knee to wake up law enforcement, will embolden others to join them in the year to come.

Spider-Mans Rise and Eternals Fall

While there’s no doubt that Disney, as a business, tends to follow the cultural zeitgeist of the left elite, the Executive Sequel is still very concerned about making the money. For this reason, while the studio is happy to incorporate awakened themes into its products and workplace practices, it tries to follow the fine line of doing so without alienating the general public. Nowhere has this been more apparent than his treatment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While we can only speculate on what makes him tick, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has made it clear that he wants a lot more LGBT representation in the next phase of the MCU, as well as more storylines that earn points. left wing discussion about the United States being a nation hopelessly mired in systemic racism and toxic masculinity. The success of Marvels had been so resounding before Covid, Feige and the producers and writers working under him made it clear that they felt they had the upper hand in the rumor power struggle over the issue with Disney CEO Bob Chapek. They had earned the right to wake up.

Except once Feige was able to make the MCU as left-wing as he wanted, audiences started to disconnect. The Marvel movie promoted more on the basis of diversity and representation than any other, Eternals, has exploded miserably at the box office, as has the Disney + Hawkeye streaming show after several previous series like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were announced based on incorporating queer characters and racial justice themes.

Compare that to the blatantly unawakened Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is breaking pre-pandemic records and is Marvel’s first real success since the pandemic struck.

The contrast between No Way Homes’ performance and that of other recent Marvel films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals will likely give Chapek and the other Disney executives a serious break. Feiges plans to form Phase Four of the MCU around lesser-known non-white, non-male, and non-heterosexual heroes (as characters changing race, gender, and sexuality in already established properties) could face a hurdle in the process. ‘to come up.

Streaming actions stumble

Speaking of Disney, a related story that could have major implications for streaming gaming in general was the company’s surprisingly poor financial performance in 2021.

After announce In the fourth quarter of its last fiscal year, where subscriptions to the Disney + streaming platform fell well below expectations, hitting the slowest time since launch, the title fell from an all-time high early in the month. ‘year. As the Motley fool The company’s stock price is reportedly down 15% year-to-date, far behind the S&P 500’s 26% gain.

Other streaming giants like Netflix, Apple TV and Amazon Prime have also experienced a to slow down among new subscribers, as the industry has become more crowded and the public seems less interested in binge-watching.

Streaming executives are pointing fingers at production delays linked to Covid, but if the trend continues it will be hard not to blame content, especially as Netflix managed to boom at the end of the year thanks to to the massive success of Korean drama Squid Game.

For Disney, a lot will depend on how well their upcoming 2022 Original Series roster performs. As noted above, the Marvel-related shows it particularly intended to draw audiences to haven’t performed as well lately. And time will tell if the various Star Wars series remain as popular after the corporate mistreatment of a beloved star like Carano.

Netflix would appear to be a model of how the Mouse House can right the ship. While streaming gaming may have a lot more competition now, the powerful players can still win if they come up with products that the mainstream wants to watch, not the ones the coastal elites think they have. should Look.

The opinions expressed in this opinion piece are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

