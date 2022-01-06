Bollywood celebrities are proof

We never tire of the return of a trend from the 90s, do we? This time it’s our absolute favorite – anything velvet. Bring back your old velvet outfits this winter or better yet, get your hands on some chic new ensemble sets, kurtas and even sarees to make a splash in style. If inspiration is what you’re looking for, we’re here to make it easy for you. Take advice from our Bollywood celebrities on how to add a little touch of velvet to your style wardrobe and look alarmingly chic while feeling warm at the same time. Ranging from lehengas to caftans, we have selected the best ideas of velvet outfits for you.

1. Lehengas

Need to attend a wedding but don’t know what to wear in the cold weather? We got you. Try styling your outfit like Alia Bhatt’s lehenga with a mix of velvet. The actress styled her lehenga with a velvet blouse and dupatta, giving it just the right amount of warmth. With gota-patti work on the edge of the drape and sequins all over the lehenga, Alia Bhatt is simply stunning. To pair it, she chose trendy jhumkas and elegant makeup.

Want to modernize your wedding look? Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s velor lehenga with jacket is all you need. The actress went in velvet with a blouse, lehenga and a long-sleeved jacket, decorated with floral designs. This look is one that can make you look like a diva and at the same time protect you from the cold that is happening to you.

2. Costumes

Suits should be the most comfortable style of clothing, and having them in velor is just another level of comfort. Deepika Padukone in a mustard-colored kurti and churidar looked alarmingly beautiful. Paired with bold kadhas for the hand and daring earrings for the ears, the actress provided us with real-time outfit goals.

3. Dresses

As we said, since velvet is a versatile fabric, it can be styled however you want. Wearing it in a dress form is one of them. When we talk about fashion, Malaika Arora automatically comes out of our mouths. While the actress gives us fashion goals every now and then to look forward to, we are amazed at her ability to style any fabric with the same grace. If you’re going to a party this season, try Malaika Arora’s velvet dress with long sleeves. Just below the knees, this bodycon dress speaks style in its own way.

4. Sharara

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always comes out with original ideas when it comes to dressing and leaving a mark. This time, the star chose a Sabyasachi velvet sharara. The sleeveless silhouette and velvet fabric make the dress perfect in any weather. No matter where she is, the actress never forgets to add a traditional element to her clothes. Tinted sunglasses, a long necklace and silver kadhas, gave the look an amazing vintage finish. With little effort required, this can be your next party look.

5. Caftans

Let’s make caftans always stylish more chic by adding velvet to them, said Janhvi Kapoor with her silk velvet kaftan in shades of black and purple. The kaftan featured an embroidered V-neckline, resembling the most comfortable and stylish look ever.

Even though velvet has been around for a long time, the fabric continues to make a comeback over the decades and it can never go out of style, and we strongly recommend that you add a piece of the same if you haven’t already. And with so many options to choose from, which of these amazing looks would you like to add to your wardrobe this winter?