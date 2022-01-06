Fundraiser to Erect Statue of Walla Walla’s Hometown Hero, Batman Actor Adam West, Hold | News

A campaign to raise $ 200,000 Building a statue of Adam West, a hero from Walla Walla’s hometown, best known for his formative role in the 1960s Batman TV series, has stalled, but organizers have not lost hope.

Launched in September, the fundraiser was initially making significant progress towards its initial goal of $ 50,000, raising $ 2,500 in a single day, according to a spokesperson for GoFundMe.

But after a first wave of donations, new funds slowed down. Three months later, the campaign raised just under $ 7,500.

Adam West and Nellie Lilley, Centennial, May 16, 1959.

Despite the recent slowdown in donations, Jonathan Grant, campaign organizer and longtime promoter of icon Walla Walla, said in an interview that the campaign will continue for as long as needed.

Every day, every minute, every hour, was going to pursue that goal until it was achieved, Grant said. It’s going to be a task, it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m not going to give up.

If funded, the statue would be built in Menlo Park, just off Alvarado Terrace, near downtown Walla Walla. Grant and other activists have already obtained permission from the City of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Foundry to place the statue there as early as September 2022, provided funds are raised.

Design of the statue proposed by Ruben Procopio of Adam West. The pose was requested by his family to demonstrate his 50-year film career.

Born September 18, 1928 as William West Anderson, the legendary actor was famous for his role in Batman. West’s portrayal of the Dark Knight was characterized by country humor and unambiguous virtue that was not clouded by the moral complexity of the later caped crusaders, earning him the nickname the Shining Knight.

After decades of being cataloged after his role on the hit TV series, West managed to find success in a number of other roles and was well known to the people of Walla Walla as well.

So when Grant teamed up with local Adam Lore to push for a West statue to be created in Walla Walla after the cast died in 2017, the Wests family demanded that the tribute portray West the man, not the Batman.

Adam was far more than Batman in his 50+ years of the big screen, radio, and theater, Grant said.

After making known their plans to build a statue, Grant and Lore were contacted by animator, cartoonist and sculptor Ruben Procopio, a friend of Wests who had previously built a miniature 3D model often used as a sketch for a sculpture of the actor.

Adam West with the screenplay for “Batman”.

There were quite a few artists reaching out to us, but we wanted someone who had a personal connection to Adam, Grant said. And Adam once called (Procopio) his personal sculptor.

Organizers were set to launch the campaign as early as early 2020, Grant said, but were stymied by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We put it on hold for a while, he said. It didn’t seem like the time to ask for money and ask for funds when people are losing their jobs and businesses are shutting down.

But on Adam West Day 2021, the actor’s annual Walla Wallas celebration, plans for the statue were finally unveiled. Initially, the funds poured in. Although raising the amount needed to erect a statue of West has slowed, Grant and other organizers remain committed to celebrating the Shining Knight.

Long before wine and all that tourism that we have now, he was one of the people who really put Walla Walla on the map, Grant said. He’s always been so proud of Walla Walla, and it’s very important that we recognize him and what he stood for.