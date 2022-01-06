Archibald Prize-winning painter Craig Ruddy dies at age 53 of complications from Covid | Art

Australian artist Craig Ruddy, winner of the Archibald Prize, has died aged 53 from complications from Covid.

Ruddy, who was based in the rivers region of northern New South Wales, won Australia’s Most Famous Portrait Award in 2004 for his painting by David Gulpilil titled Two Worlds. He also won the Archibald Peoples Choice Award that year, and again in 2010, for his portrayal of Warwick Thornton. He was an Archibald finalist in 2011 and 2020, for his portraits of Cathy Freeman and Bruce Pascoe, respectively.

Ruddy died Tuesday night was announced on social media Wednesday in a post that also paid tribute to his two-decade partner, Roberto Meza Mont.

It is with the greatest of tender hearts that we inform you that last night Craig left his body peacefully at home in Robertos ‘arms, according to the post on Ruddys’ accounts. We have lost the most divine human who gave so much to our communities, creativity, inspiration, pure love and a lot of dancing.

Craig Ruddy with his partner Roberto Meza Mont. Photography: Facebook

In a recent profile in the Northern Rivers Review, the couple have been described as a powerful couple, renowned in the region for their contribution to the community. In the article, Ruddy spoke about the rare lung disease he was diagnosed with as a child. It slowed me down and put me in a weird state of euphoria, he said. As a result, I learned to sit and watch.

The portrait of 2004 Ruddy Archibald Laureate Gulpilil grabbed the headlines when another artist, Tony Johansen, filed a lawsuit against the Art Gallery of NSW, which administers the award. Johansens’ claim, which was rejected by the NSW Supreme Court, was that Ruddy primarily used charcoal for work, which made it a drawing and not a painting.

Ruddy was devastated by Gulpilil’s death just over a month ago. Artist and actor Yolu developed a strong bond in 2004 when Ruddy drew him for Two Worlds. Ruddy drew Gulpilil at the River Colo while the actor took a break from rehearsals for his one-man show, directed by Neil Armfield. Ruddy only had a few hours to create the portrait, which he drew on colonial wallpaper.

After Gulpilils’ death from lung cancer in November of last year, Ruddy posted a photo on social media of him creating the portrait, writing: This is how I will always remember you, strong, tough and cheeky. My heart is heavy to know that you have left this world, but your legendary spirit will live on forever.

Craig Ruddy drawing David Gulpilil at the Colo River in 2004. Photography: Craig Ruddy Facebook

The last time Ruddy painted Gulpilil was in 2019, the day after Molly Reynolds’ documentary My Name is Gulpilil opened. Last month the portrait, I am Gulpilil, was exhibited at the David Roche Foundation in Adelaide.

In December Ruddy finished his last job, titled 2021, Who Daniel Browning, host of Radio Nationals The Art Show, said he reminded me of the dystopias evoked by the Spanish painter Goya.

Created in the studio attached to his home in the Byron Bay hinterland, Ruddy said of the works: The past two years have been a roller coaster of emotions and feelings for all of us, myself included. . Creating in my studio has helped me maintain balance and perspective. . We are definitely living in unprecedented times and the arts and deep human connections are paramount.

Ruddy was born in Forestville, Sydney in 1968 and studied design and fashion illustration in the 1980s. In 2001 he left his career as a designer to become a painter, and over the past two decades he has shared his time between his homes in Tamarama in eastern Sydney, the hinterland of Byron Bay and Buenos Aires.

On its website, its work is described as exploring questions of social conscience as well as current environmental issues. Recognition of the Indigenous Australian people and culture is also a central theme.

Author Bruce Pascoe with Craig Ruddy in front of the Archibald Ruddys 2020 Award submission titled Bruce Pascoe Dark Emu. Photography: Facebook

When not in his studio painting or traveling with his partner, he enjoyed invigorating cold outdoor baths, yoga, dancing, tending to his vegetable patch, swimming, cooking and entertainment.

Byron Shire City Council Mayor Michael Lyon said Ruddy was a well-known local artist and Archibald Prize winner who died of complications of Covid-19.

Devastated by the loss of my good friend and neighbor. Too young to leave us and such a beautiful, kind and generous soul, I’m still in shock, Lyon said in a statement.

Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian author Bruce Pascoe also paid tribute to Ruddy, who painted it for the Archibald Award 2020 the artists bid fifth at the portrait price.

There is a truly decent and gentle soul, Pascoe said in a statement. The world needs the goodness of its spirit to be replaced. Teach your children well.