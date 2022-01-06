Entertainment
New places to dine and drink in 2022
Anyone with a New Year’s resolution to try new restaurants and bars will have plenty to choose from in the Chicago suburbs in 2022. Many proven places are expanding their franchises, more breweries are in the works, as well as quirky restaurants.
Here’s a small selection of places to watch on the dining and drink horizon:
Renovation stations
Des Pizza, a restaurant serving wood-fired pizzas, is slated to open in 2022 on the first floor of the recently reopened Des Plaines Theater at 1476 rue Miner.
– Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment
Bourbon ‘N Brass Speakeasy and Des Pizza – In 2021, Arcada Theater President and CEO Ron Onesti expanded his local entertainment empire with the renovated Des Plaines Theater, which reopened in late October. Like its flagship hall in Saint-Charles, the Théâtre des Plaines should have its own restaurants and drinking establishments. Opening later this year on the ground floor is Des Pizza, which is billed as “A wood-fired pizza experience with a Rock ‘N Roll twist”. And to reflect the theater’s Art Deco origins, a 1920s-style Bourbon ‘N Brass Speakeasy will feature handcrafted cocktails and a rare whiskey collection. Both establishments are located at 1476, rue Miner, Des Plaines. Call (630) 962-7000 or visit desplainestheatre.com.
Bartlett restaurateur Rakesh Chopra explains his plan to convert an almost 120-year-old historic barn into Le P’tit, a tapas restaurant and wine bar he hopes to open next spring.
– Alexa Jurado | Staff photographer, 2021
the Lil – Restaurateur Rakesh Chopra, already known for pancake and tapas restaurant Bartlett Bovino Lounge (formerly D’licious), is transforming a historic Bartlett barn from 1882 into a new restaurant and bar. Le P’tit serves French and Spanish cuisine near Banbury Fair, 211 W. Railroad Ave., Bartlett. Stay tuned for the next P’tit news on the Bovino website at bonvinolounge.com.
Elmhurst Room – Elmhurst resident Tom Trenta and his team of hospitality industry veterans are transforming the former 24,000 square foot space of Fitz’s Spare Keys at 119 N. York into a concert hall with restaurants and bars. One planned restaurant will be called Kindred, with an emphasis on Midwestern cuisine. The bar is tentatively called Ever Onward and will feature seltzer, local craft beers and more. For more details on this Elmhurst business, visit allroadsleadtoelmhurst.com.
What is in the works?
James Bigler, left, Bruce Etzcorn, center, and Joe Chura, right, open Go Brewing in Naperville.
– Courtesy of Go Brewing
GO Brewing – The state’s first alcohol-free, low-alcohol brewery is already gaining media attention. Under the leadership of Chief Brewer James Bigler, GO Brewing is poised to deliver “tasty beer” without having to worry about the “health and wellness impact of consuming a product centric. on alcohol “. GO Brewing plans to take over the former Naperville space of 2 Fools Cider at 1665 Quincy Ave. Stay up to date with opening plans at gobrewing.com.
Toality Brewing Company is considering moving to the old Mundelein-Countryside Fire Department building at 169 N. Seymour Ave.
-Paul Valade | Staff photographer
Tone Brewing company – A former fire station built in the 1940s is the proposed home for a new Mundelein brewery and restaurant at 169 N. Seymour Ave. At the moment, there is no official website, although a Facebook page features branded hoodies and decorative plants inspired by the fire stations in facebook.com/ToalityBrewing.
District Brewing Course – The famous West Chicago restaurant and bar, which houses four breweries under one roof, is considering a suburban expansion in Wheeling. District Brew Yards is looking to take over the old Ram Restaurant & Brewery building at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave. At District Brew Yards, patrons are allowed to pour their own beer and are billed by the ounce. Thus, only people aged 21 and over are allowed. Keep an eye out for updates on districtbrewyards.com.
Skeleton Key Brewery and Tasting Room – This Woodridge family brewery was heavily damaged by the tornado that made landfall on June 20, 2021. Skeleton Key is being rebuilt, so be sure to help it soar like a phoenix once it hits the ground. ‘it will be operational again. at 8102 Lemont Road in the New Year. Keep up to date with updates on skeletonkeybrewery.com.
JoJo’s ShakeBAR plans to open in 2022 in Naperville with its menu of richly accessorized confectionery.
– Courtesy of JoJo’s ShakeBAR
JoJo’s ShakeBAR plans to open in 2022 in Naperville with its menu of richly accessorized confectionery.
– Courtesy of JoJo’s ShakeBAR
Franchise fun
ShakeBAR by Jojo – Sweet and savory indulgence fills the menu at this restaurant, which is famous for its over-accessorized milkshakes and comfort food. After two locations in Chicago, Jojo’s ShakeBAR is ready to open a suburban location at 5 Jackson Ave. in the heart of downtown Naperville. jojosshakebar.com.
Little horse – This popular quick and casual restaurant has three Chicago establishments known for their burgers, shakes, cocktails on tap and beer. Small Cheval’s first suburban spot will be in Rosemont. Parent company Hogsalt Hospitality has announced it will transform the former George and Georgetti at 9421 W. Higgins Road into a 4,500 square foot restaurant with a retractable roof, drive-thru and pickup lanes. For updates, visit petitcheval.com.
Yu’s Mandarin – The owners of this local Chinese food chain are hoping to add Wheeling to their portfolio. The former location of Golden Chef at 600 S. Milwaukee Ave. could join the ranks of Yu’s Mandarin restaurants already in Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. Visit yusrestaurant.com for further updates.
Siena bar – This Italian-American restaurant in Chicago’s West Loop is considering a spring expansion of Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie. This suburban sister of Bar Siena will feature an 8,500 square foot interior, as well as two expansive patios. Stay up to date with expansion plans at barsiena.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/entlife/20220105/new-places-to-dine-and-drink-in-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]