New places to dine and drink in 2022

Anyone with a New Year’s resolution to try new restaurants and bars will have plenty to choose from in the Chicago suburbs in 2022. Many proven places are expanding their franchises, more breweries are in the works, as well as quirky restaurants.

Here’s a small selection of places to watch on the dining and drink horizon:

Renovation stations



Des Pizza, a restaurant serving wood-fired pizzas, is slated to open in 2022 on the first floor of the recently reopened Des Plaines Theater at 1476 rue Miner.

– Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

Bourbon ‘N Brass Speakeasy and Des Pizza – In 2021, Arcada Theater President and CEO Ron Onesti expanded his local entertainment empire with the renovated Des Plaines Theater, which reopened in late October. Like its flagship hall in Saint-Charles, the Théâtre des Plaines should have its own restaurants and drinking establishments. Opening later this year on the ground floor is Des Pizza, which is billed as “A wood-fired pizza experience with a Rock ‘N Roll twist”. And to reflect the theater’s Art Deco origins, a 1920s-style Bourbon ‘N Brass Speakeasy will feature handcrafted cocktails and a rare whiskey collection. Both establishments are located at 1476, rue Miner, Des Plaines. Call (630) 962-7000 or visit desplainestheatre.com.







Bartlett restaurateur Rakesh Chopra explains his plan to convert an almost 120-year-old historic barn into Le P’tit, a tapas restaurant and wine bar he hopes to open next spring.

– Alexa Jurado | Staff photographer, 2021

the Lil – Restaurateur Rakesh Chopra, already known for pancake and tapas restaurant Bartlett Bovino Lounge (formerly D’licious), is transforming a historic Bartlett barn from 1882 into a new restaurant and bar. Le P’tit serves French and Spanish cuisine near Banbury Fair, 211 W. Railroad Ave., Bartlett. Stay tuned for the next P’tit news on the Bovino website at bonvinolounge.com.

Elmhurst Room – Elmhurst resident Tom Trenta and his team of hospitality industry veterans are transforming the former 24,000 square foot space of Fitz’s Spare Keys at 119 N. York into a concert hall with restaurants and bars. One planned restaurant will be called Kindred, with an emphasis on Midwestern cuisine. The bar is tentatively called Ever Onward and will feature seltzer, local craft beers and more. For more details on this Elmhurst business, visit allroadsleadtoelmhurst.com.

What is in the works?



James Bigler, left, Bruce Etzcorn, center, and Joe Chura, right, open Go Brewing in Naperville.

– Courtesy of Go Brewing

GO Brewing – The state’s first alcohol-free, low-alcohol brewery is already gaining media attention. Under the leadership of Chief Brewer James Bigler, GO Brewing is poised to deliver “tasty beer” without having to worry about the “health and wellness impact of consuming a product centric. on alcohol “. GO Brewing plans to take over the former Naperville space of 2 Fools Cider at 1665 Quincy Ave. Stay up to date with opening plans at gobrewing.com.







Toality Brewing Company is considering moving to the old Mundelein-Countryside Fire Department building at 169 N. Seymour Ave.

-Paul Valade | Staff photographer

Tone Brewing company – A former fire station built in the 1940s is the proposed home for a new Mundelein brewery and restaurant at 169 N. Seymour Ave. At the moment, there is no official website, although a Facebook page features branded hoodies and decorative plants inspired by the fire stations in facebook.com/ToalityBrewing.

District Brewing Course – The famous West Chicago restaurant and bar, which houses four breweries under one roof, is considering a suburban expansion in Wheeling. District Brew Yards is looking to take over the old Ram Restaurant & Brewery building at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave. At District Brew Yards, patrons are allowed to pour their own beer and are billed by the ounce. Thus, only people aged 21 and over are allowed. Keep an eye out for updates on districtbrewyards.com.

Skeleton Key Brewery and Tasting Room – This Woodridge family brewery was heavily damaged by the tornado that made landfall on June 20, 2021. Skeleton Key is being rebuilt, so be sure to help it soar like a phoenix once it hits the ground. ‘it will be operational again. at 8102 Lemont Road in the New Year. Keep up to date with updates on skeletonkeybrewery.com.



JoJo’s ShakeBAR plans to open in 2022 in Naperville with its menu of richly accessorized confectionery.

– Courtesy of JoJo’s ShakeBAR

Franchise fun

ShakeBAR by Jojo – Sweet and savory indulgence fills the menu at this restaurant, which is famous for its over-accessorized milkshakes and comfort food. After two locations in Chicago, Jojo’s ShakeBAR is ready to open a suburban location at 5 Jackson Ave. in the heart of downtown Naperville. jojosshakebar.com.

Little horse – This popular quick and casual restaurant has three Chicago establishments known for their burgers, shakes, cocktails on tap and beer. Small Cheval’s first suburban spot will be in Rosemont. Parent company Hogsalt Hospitality has announced it will transform the former George and Georgetti at 9421 W. Higgins Road into a 4,500 square foot restaurant with a retractable roof, drive-thru and pickup lanes. For updates, visit petitcheval.com.

Yu’s Mandarin – The owners of this local Chinese food chain are hoping to add Wheeling to their portfolio. The former location of Golden Chef at 600 S. Milwaukee Ave. could join the ranks of Yu’s Mandarin restaurants already in Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. Visit yusrestaurant.com for further updates.

Siena bar – This Italian-American restaurant in Chicago’s West Loop is considering a spring expansion of Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie. This suburban sister of Bar Siena will feature an 8,500 square foot interior, as well as two expansive patios. Stay up to date with expansion plans at barsiena.com.