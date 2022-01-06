When Bollywood saw AR Rahman’s success as a “fluke,” but he turned out to be the first successful Pan-Indian artist





The success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali is often cited as a turning point in Indian cinema as was the case with this film, the films broke the barriers of being of a particular region and became pan-Indian. From Baahubali, the pan-indian film wave took the country by storm. Movies are no longer just a particular language and while not everyone likes to read subtitles, dubbing is useful in making regional movies appeal to a wider audience. But long before the success of Baahubali, when Bollywood and other regional film industries were seen as chalk and cheese, and it was a unique opportunity for artists and technicians in an industry to work in the industry. other, AR Rahman spearheaded the revolution to be Pan-Indian with his music and united everyone – from north to south.

We often hear that music breaks language barriers and in a country like ours, where dialects and languages ​​change with every city, there can be no better unifying factor than music, but in some way on the other hand, popular culture woke up much later than expected. When Mani Ratnam’s Roja came out in 1992 the film was a huge success but what captivated audiences was its music, it was something they had never heard before, and it was by a composer. music for the first time – AR Rahman. In a conversation with The Times of India in 2017, Mani Ratnam was asked if the unique nature of Rahman’s music made him wonder, “What if people don’t get it?” “The movie was called Roja, it was set in Kashmir and the music it played felt like this winter so cold in that place. So I wasn’t worried if anyone would get it. Plus, I thought it was absolutely fantastic and it was just going to enhance my visuals, ”he said. Roja’s music was a hit, not only in Tamil, but also in Hindi, and she took Rahman by surprise. “We didn’t even know the music was going to work in Hindi, but it was so important in Hindi as well. So the next movie, Bombay was such a challenge. This is one of the reasons we settle for phonetics. Humma Humma or Chaiyya Chaiyya, they’re all phonetic in some way, so we can get by without being region specific, ”Rahman said in the same chat as he discussed the pan-Indian nature of his music. Roja’s uber success won Rahman a national award, and while he continued to create a sensation in Tamil cinema, Hindi cinema regarded him as a “fluke.” Ram Gopal Varma, who was the first director to call on Rahman for his Not a Rangeela movie, shared in his blog in 2013 that his investors at the time viewed Roja’s success as an anomaly. “My investors preferred Anu Malik because they felt that the success of the music on the dubbed version of Rojas was fluke, and that this kind of music would not work in Hindi. The very fact that AR was not signed by any prominent Hindi filmmaker after Roja is sufficient proof of that, they explained, ”he wrote. Soon Rangeela’s music left them stunned. “His melodies were so original in his interpretation of the emotion of a situation that a conventional ear will take a long time to let it in,” RGV wrote. Tamil films like Minsara Kanavu, Kadhalan, Indian, Mr. Romeo, Kadhal Desam, Jeans among many others from the late 90s have seen their soundtracks released in several languages, including Hindi, because Rahman’s music had crossed all regional borders, making him the first Indian pan-artist who could work and succeed in any language. Not all Tamil movies from this era were important in the Hindi speaking states, but Rahman’s dubbed music was sold in every cassette store and the maestro had a huge army of fans behind him before he even started composing. in other languages. Rahman is also one of the only Indian composers to have a global following, which gained momentum after his soundtrack for Slumdog Millionaire became a huge success. One of the very few Indians to win a BAFTA, Golden Globe and Academy Award – Rahman’s global appeal is further proof that it is often the gatekeepers of the music industry who dictate what is needed listen, and if it lived up to them, we would still listen to dubbed versions of Rahman’s songs, like we did in the Roja days. Of course, in the years that followed, Rahman composed music with lyrics from different languages ​​and in all of those languages ​​he continues to remind us that being Pan-Indian is not a new phenomenon.

