Kim Mi-soo, K-Drama Snowdrop actor, dies at 29





Snowdrop actress Kim Mi-soo has passed away suddenly at the age of 29.

Snowdrops Actress Kim Mi-soo passed away suddenly today at the age of 29. The landmark K-drama was produced by JTBC Studio, which aired last month on Korean network JTBC and streaming platform Disney +, exclusively in South Korea, marking the final on-screen appearance. Before Kim’s role in Snowdrops, she also appeared in the hit Netflix series,Hell, describing the role of Deacon Young-In and the beloved sister of the main protagonist (Kim Tae-hee) in the K-drama,Hi bye, mom!. Snowdrops is a landmark series set during the pro-democracy movement of 1987, starring Jung Hae-in as Im Soo-ho and the BLACKPINKs Jisoo as Eun Young-ro. In the series, Kim played history student activist Yeo Jung-min, supporting star Jisoo as Young-ros’s roommate. The TV series has recently been the subject of controversy due to the alleged historical distortion and inaccuracy of portraying the movement, criticized for glorifying and idealizing a sensitive period of student protests in South Korea. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Most Emotional K-Drama Scenes Of 2020, Ranked In a recent heartbreaking revelation, Landscape Entertainment reported Kim’s sudden death, revealing the cause is currently unknown. In a heartfelt plea, the agency asks people to refrain from spreading misinformation or theories regarding the actress’ death, as they wish to bring comfort and condolences to her bereaved family. Read the translated statement from Variety below: Kim suddenly passed away on Jan.5, her agency Landscape said in a statement on Wednesday. The bereaved are plunged in their grief in the face of this sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting any false rumors or speculations so that the family can mourn in peace.

With the growing popularity of K-Dramas, many have come to know Kim and her performances in various roles. Kim’s sad and tragic news has met a wave of grieving fans expressing their support online, saddened by the sudden passing of the beloved actress. Although the historical drama K-drama sparked controversy, viewers bonded and loved Kim’s role in Snowdrops, as his character was driven by his ideologies and became a fan favorite throughout the pre-produced series. Kim was already becoming a recurring face in the South Korean entertainment industry thanks to her charming and resilient past roles, but her chapter ultimately closed too soon as she had even more to contribute.

Many fans have come to appreciate Kim’s performance as Jung-min, whether it was the iconic scene in Room 207 of Kim dancing with other cast members or her versatile performance as that deacon in Hell. In response to the news, fans send their deepest condolences online to his family and the team behind. Snowdrops. Although Kim is no longer here, it is evident that many will remember her and honor her passing. For now, the agency wants everyone to respect their family’s grief by refraining from spreading speculation and false stories. May she rest in peace. More: How The Success Of Squid Game Could Change Future Netflix K-Dramas

