Bloomington Animation Studio Engages Hollywood Actors in The Encounter





Bloomington animation studio DeCarlo Animation is slated to complete production of The Encounter, a sci-fi feature film in 2023. The film is slated for release in theaters around the world in late 2023 or early 2024, with the possibility that the film will be released. sold to a streaming service. After leaving his post at IU’s Overseas Studies Office, Thomas DeCarlo launched DeCarlo Animation in 2018 with his short film La Rencontre. The short won six awards at film festivals across the United States and inspired DeCarlo to turn it into a feature film of the same name. The feature film Encounter centers on a new agent for a secret government agency, who must prevent an intergalactic war from breaking out after meeting an alien. The short film is set entirely in the cornfield at night, it has only one talking character and only two characters on camera, DeCarlo said. For the feature film, I took that premise and continued to develop it, and how to bring other characters and the world to this secret agency. The feature film Encounter has a cast of Hollywood actors. Actor Geoffrey Arend will star, alongside Laura Gmez, Bebe Neuwirth, Edi Gathegi, Maulik Pancholy, Andrew Kennedy, Ashley Fink and Nick Wolfhard, according to DeCarlo Animations website. As a growing fan of the genre, DeCarlo has said he was inspired by science fiction and the issues writers can discuss under the guise of aliens. The encounter manages to use its gender to discuss otherness and alienation without explicitly stating racism, making it a family film, DeCarlo said. In the case of this movie, one of the central themes is otherness and all of the different main characters have been altered in some way, DeCarlo said. But it’s written in this discussion about aliens and aliens. Along with the theme of otherness, DeCarlo said he wanted the feature film to illustrate the resistance of millennial workers with their older generation bosses. It also became a central theme of the film, this idea that you have a character who trusts him, who knows he’s right, who is stuck in a world that doesn’t listen to him and that he has to be. fight to make sure what’s right happens, DeCarlo said. DeCarlo originally started out in live action cinema, but turned to animation because of the possibilities available on a lower budget. The Encounter, which will have a Pixar animation style, has a budget of less than $ 1 million, according to the press release. Making good science fiction on a low budget is extremely difficult in live action, DeCarlo said. While if you do animation this sci-fi fantasy realm really benefits what you can do there, it’s very easy to have an alien character walking around. DeCarlo is the film’s lead writer, director, producer and host. Its co-producers are Brad Wisler, former IU Luddy, and Anna Strout, also casting director. The creator of the characters for Encounter is Emma Land, a graduate of Ball State University, and the original score is created by Larry Group, professor of film music at IU Jacobs School. DeCarlo is also working with IU Media School to create spring internships for animation students. UI is an incredible source of talent in the region and I am thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with its students, faculty and alumni, said DeCarlo. I hope I can offer unique professional opportunities in return.

