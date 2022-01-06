Martha Stewart opens her first restaurant in Las Vegas this year





Martha stewart has long been the definitive expert in cooking and cooking, and now, for the very first time, the lifestyle legend is opening his own restaurant. Stewart confirmed to People that she plans to launch a farm-to-table restaurant called The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas in the spring, although no official date has been given. The fully immersive concept behind this dining experience is intended to transport guests to his iconic country farmhouse in Bedford, New York. While the Martha Stewart alive the host has tackled a wide range of projects in the past, from housewares to cooking alongside Snoop dogg, she admitted that starting her own restaurant is an idea that she has always found particularly intimidating. We’ve been playing around with the idea for a long, long time, she told the store. Personally, I was never really ready to do something as big as this. It really is a lot to do! But when Caesars Entertainment approached her with the idea, she continued: They made us an offer we couldn’t refuse. The Caesars team are simply amazing. They are so, so productive and so creative. I like working with people like that. And this is the opportunity to extend the brand in a field where I always wanted to be but where I never really entered. Stewart also uses his discerning eye to design the rustic-chic interiors of the restaurants, which will all be done in a neutral palette. She explains, it’s a lovely restaurant. It’s completely fashioned after my farm’s winter home in Bedford, where I basically live. There is a kitchen, a dining room, a brown room, a green room, the finishes in my house are very similar, and the furniture is all kinds of replicas of a space very familiar to many, many, many people. Americans. And it’s intimate, but big enough for people to really enjoy. But when it comes to the food, she hasn’t quite figured out what exactly the menu will entail yet, but she assures fans that it will be very delicious and the food will make you want to come back. Our menu is based on freshness and availability. She adds: I choose the favorites of my family and friends, things that I am known for, like breads and baked goods and wonderful dishes that you might not find in other restaurants, like pastas and soups unique to the Martha brand. I just want to make sure everyone is tasting the delicious food that has been coming out of my kitchen for a long time. You will love. And if you don’t like Bedford, Stewart jokes, Nobus will be right across the hall. I love Nobu, so if I’m fed up with eating in my restaurant, I’ll eat across the hall at Nobu. More great stories from Vanity Fair The story behind the only known photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

