SeaWorld offer unlocks unlimited entry for teachers and preschoolers





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) Teachers and preschoolers will be able to visit SeaWorld San Diego for free throughout 2022 with “fun maps” donated by the theme park. The cards unlock unlimited entry to the park for eligible cardholders until December 31, 2022. For the Teacher Fun Card, all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona accredited teachers are eligible to apply for the card for free admission. In addition to the card, for a limited time, eligible people will also receive two free one-day tickets that can be used at specific times. To apply, teachers can go online here to verify their identity. For the Preschool Fun Card, children ages 3 to 5 who live in San Diego and Orange counties can visit for free all year round. A limited number of free preschool fun cards will be available on a first come, first served basis and a maximum of two per family. After the free cards run out, families can purchase a maximum of two cards for $ 20 each. All children must be accompanied by an adult with a separate entrance ticket. The park will verify preschool visitors before entering the park with a copy of a birth certificate, travel passport or other valid identification. More information about the preschool fun card can be found here. Offer for both cards ends March 31, 2022 and blackout dates apply for each card. For other customers, the general of SeaWorld Fun card is available for purchase for $ 99 online and can be used for unlimited tours throughout the year. The park also offers one free visit per year to all US serviceman on active duty and up to three direct dependents through the park’s Waves of Honor program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/lifestyle/exploring-san-diego/seaworld-san-diego-offer-unlocks-unlimited-admission-for-teachers-preschoolers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos