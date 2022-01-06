Revisiting the Bollywood Diva’s Hottest Red Carpet Looks





Deepika Padukone is the glam queen of the red carpet With his acting skills and versatility, Deepika padukone opened his way to the top. After his debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in About Shanti, the actress continued to establish her place in showbiz. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at Padmaavat and Chhapaak, Padukone has repeatedly managed to wow millions of people with his on-screen roles. In addition to acting, Deepika is also counted among one of the leading fashionistas in the Hindi film industry. Her stunning sartorial choices and remarkable fashion sense seduce us time and time again. Over the years, she has proven that DP is not afraid to experiment. It won’t be wrong to say that no one wears outfits as gracefully and confidently as this Bollywood diva. On that note, let’s take a look at some of her most discussed red carpet looks to date. The beautiful dress of Deepika Padukone The actress was breathtakingly beautiful wearing a purple dress tied with cape-style sleeves. Keeping the emphasis on her attire, this look was accessorized with just a pair of pendants. Deepika is pretty in pink In 2018, DP graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a fuchsia pink ruffle dress from Ashi Studio. The asymmetrical mule-cut dress was accessorized with a pair of emerald green earrings. Deepika Padukone’s 2019 Met Gala Look The actress stole the show at the Met Gala in 2019 as she walked the carpet in an issue of Zac Posen. The pink Barbie-style dress was topped with a matching pink headband and a pair of earrings. Deepika on the Cannes 2019 red carpet Deepika looked super sexy wearing a white dress that featured an exaggerated black bow in the front and a long train in the back. This look was further accentuated with her high ponytail and winged eyeliner. The risky look of Deepika Padukone The Bollywood diva looked chic and daring in a bodycon black dress that featured a deep neckline and dramatic feather sleeves. A trendy necklace and matching earrings completed the look for her. The breathtaking avatar of Deepika Here she opted for a black fishtail dress from Marcell von Berlin, featuring dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline. The eccentric look of Deepika at the Cannes Film Festival For her Cannes Film Festival appearance in 2019, Padukone opted to wear a fluorescent green dress with elaborate ruffle details throughout. She teamed the dress with a pink scarf and a pair of heels. The ravishing look of Deepika Padukone on the red carpet At this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival, the actress looked stunning in a Michael Cinco Couture. The off-the-shoulder coral pleated number was adorned with dramatic detailing on the hem and sleeves. A pair of silver earrings completed this look for her. Deepika’s bold look For the premiere of his film 83, Deepika opted for a tailor-made dress from Gauri and Nainika. The black plunging neckline number also featured a train. As for accessories, she sported a diamond studded necklace with an emerald pendant. Deepika looks like a vision in white The stunning looked absolutely angelic in an elegant lace dress by Zuhair Murad. Her million dollar smile further accentuated that look.

