Soulja Boy rings in the New Year by ending his rap jacks and changing careers
Soulja boy is committed to making the most of its 2022 and that means welcoming the new year by leaving all old beef in 2021 while preparing to start a new professional journey.
The Pretty Boy Swag rapper has had his fair share of rants throughout 2021, but seems to be heading into the New Year with a more upbeat outlook on life based on a recent Instagram Live video. In the clip he teased the premiere of his upcoming Revolt Being Draco TV series and yelled at Revolt boss Diddy for his involvement.
2022, my new TV show coming out on January 21 [with] Revolt TV, kudos to P. Diddy, he said in the video. Being Draco, new TV show January 21!
Soulja Boy previously to have a reference to with the show being in the works in October, although few details have been released on the project apart from what he shared. A big bravo to P. Diddy, a big bravo to REVOLT. I have a new TV show coming out on REVOLT TV, he said, according to Revolt. Shout out at Puff Daddy, you all know what’s going on. My new TV show is coming soon and it’s going viral, with no cap.
The 31-year-old artist called everyone to Kanye west at Duck to the organizers of The Millennium Tour to game company Atari over the past year, but has said he is coming out of his conflicts and focusing on his new career path: acting.
2022, we are entering the year with all the positive energy, you know what I’m saying? he continued on Instagram. I don’t have beef with anybody. I have no smoke, no problems, nothing at all. All I do is watch TV shows and movies. I am an actor now.
Soulja Boys’ current acting roles primarily include music video credits, but he also appeared in a 2009 episode of The Game and the 2013 film Officer Down.
