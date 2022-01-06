Skydio 2+ drone lets amateur pilots perform Hollywood-style camera movements

The Skydio 2+ drone landed at CES 2022 with a few relatively minor hardware upgrades over its predecessor, but great software functionality could be a big deal for hobbyist pilots.

One of the hardest things for non-professional drone pilots to master is making seamless aerial camera movements around points of interest. But Skydio’s new Keyframe feature, which will be available on both the Skydio 2+ and the Skydio 2 model it replaces, promises to make this a lot easier than current solutions, like waypoints or tracking. topic.

Videographers use “keyframes” to define the start and end points of moving footage, as well as any important frames in between. Waypoints allow you to achieve a similar function on drones, but Skydio’s Keyframe function promises to produce smoother results when performing complex movements around subjects.

Rather than marking waypoints on a map, all you need to do is fly your Skydio drone to a “key” moment in the air, record its location with the desired camera angle, and move on to the next one until you reach a “key” point in the air. that you have completed a sequence. Once you’ve chosen how fast you want it to fly, the Skydio drone will automatically fly between points to produce video – while using its six cameras to avoid obstacles to stay safe.

It certainly sounds like a simpler, more versatile alternative to waypoints and topic tracking, which are great on their own, but rarely combine well. DJI fans are hoping the company will create something similar for drones like the DJI Mavic 3, which still sees its feature set insufficiently fleshed out after a rushed launch in December 2020.

Beyond the new Keyframe features, the hardware updates for the Skydio 2+ are relatively minor. There are two main improvements to the current Skydio 2 – it now has 5Ghz Wi-Fi connectivity, which increases its range to 6 km (3.7 miles), plus a new battery that improves the drone’s flight time slightly to 27. minutes.

The Skydio 2+ is on sale now in the US and Canada, with prices starting at $ 1,099 (around £ 800 / AU $ 1,500). Skydio drones are currently only available for purchase in the United States, although the company has hinted at international expansion, with its business models now available in Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Analysis: a useful semi-automatic mode for amateurs

(Image credit: Skydio)

The image quality offered by consumer drones has improved dramatically in recent years, with the recent DJI Mavic 3 featuring a massive Four Thirds sensor. But camera movements are just as important to the overall look of a video, and this is where Skydio’s KeyFrames feature promises to enhance the experience for amateurs.

Keyframes seem to fall between current automated options like DJI’s QuickShots (which are predefined drone movements) and waypoints, which allow you to set a flight path for your drone on a map. Unlike the latter, Skydio’s new feature gives you a preview of each keyframe, as its path is based on running a simulation around the chosen subject and tagging all important shots.

The other benefit of this approach is that you should be able to avoid the slightly amateurish look of popular automated drone movements, like Helix or Rocket. These are easy to remove, thanks to their one-button activation, but are a bit too robotic and simplistic for the pros.

Professional pilots will likely always rely on their own manual flight skills, rather than automated drone modes (including keyframes). But for hobbyists who want to combine multiple drone movements into one shot, Skydio keyframes could be a popular new feature, if it’s only available in the US and Canada for now.