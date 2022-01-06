American Girl launches her first Chinese American doll





Meet the Latest American: Her name is Corinne, she loves to ski and she’s the only Chinese-American doll on the beloved brand’s list. American Girl Brands, a subsidiary of Mattel Inc., debuted with Corinne Tan on January 1 – just after the holiday season – in part in response to increased violence against Asian Americans . American Girl chief executive Jamie Cygielman told Bloomberg News the brand created Corinne to help validate the lived experiences of children who are victims of racism and xenophobia. “We hope our stories will help children understand that their experiences and issues are important and that others care about them,” she said. The Corinne doll – along with a host of themed accessories, books about her life, and a little sister Gwynn – will be available on the American Girl website and at the company’s destination stores for at least two. year. Mattel, the creator of Barbie, has long been criticized for the lack of racial diversity in its offerings and for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards, although it has recently released more non-white dolls. Among the dozens of American girls who have debuted over the years, Corinne is one of six of Asian descent. In 2014, the company discontinued production of Ivy Ling, its first Chinese American doll. Read more: Barbie Joins TikTk As Mattell Seeks To Increase Social Reach Of Iconic Brands See the latest CES news here. Corinne’s debut comes amid an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. Cynthia Choi, Co-Executive Director of Chinese for Affirmative Action and Founder of Stop AAPI Hate, applauded efforts to talk to children about anti-Asian racism in an age-appropriate way. “We can come together as a community, as a society to condemn hate and work on responses that comprehensively address the determinants of bias,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “What I really hope is that there is a part of Corinne’s story that makes readers feel seen, whether it’s because they’re Asian American, or because ‘they’re part of a blended family, or because they love to ski,’ Wendy Wan-Long Shang, author of Corinne’s books, said in a press release. “I think when readers feel seen, they realize that they matter and their experiences matter, and that they are meant to be the stars of their own stories.” Shang developed the characters with illustrator Peijin Yang. Subscribe now to Ad Age for award winning news and insights.

