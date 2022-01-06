Actor David Koechner arrested at Simi DUI, more news

Here is a summary of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

TO for murder receives a 50-year sentence

THOUSAND OAKS A Thousand Oaks man was sentenced to 50 years in life on Wednesday for murdering his wife nearly a year ago, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Tim Ray Gautier, 56, was sentenced by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Anthony Sabo.

In September, jury found Gautier guiltyof first degree murder in the death of his wife, Gina Gautier, 57 years old. The jury also found true a special allegation that Tim Gautier had used a firearm to cause the death of his wife.

The murder took place in January. On November 11, 2021, Gautier and his wife were arguing at their home in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane. Shortly before 7 a.m., Gautier fired two shots at his wife as she stood in the doorway of the residence’s open door. Shelater died at Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

A home surveillance system captured audio of Gautier retrieving a gun during the argument, prosecutors said, and returning with the gun to continue the argument minutes after the shooting.

Gautier previously worked as a producer of religious films, including the 2016 film “Eternal Salvation”.

He remained at Todd Road Prison on Wednesday evening, prison records show.

Actor arrested in suspected DUI crash in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY Actor and comedian David Koechner, 59, was arrested in Simi Valley on New Years Eve after a hit-and-run accident while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Simi Valley Police Department officer Casey Nicholsons said the agency was first contacted about the crash at 2:10 p.m. near Cottonwood Drive and Prairie Ridge Court. A passer-by reported seeing a silver SUV hitting the center median before driving away, leaving both the vehicle and the median damaged, he said.

Shortly after, a patrol officer spotted the SUV near Tapo and Walnut streets. Nicholson said the driver was traveling on the wrong side of the road and the officer had to bypass the SUV to avoid a collision.

The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to Koechner, who was the only person in the SUV and reportedly showing signs of alcohol poisoning. A breathalyzer showed a blood alcohol level of 0.12, about 1.5 times the legal limit, authorities said.

Koechner was arrested on suspicion of two offenses: driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run. He was cited and released from the county jail with a court date set for March 30, according to jail records. No injuries were reported.

Koechner is a comedic actor who appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and is best known for his roles as Todd Packer in “The Office” and Champ Kind in the “Anchorman” film series.

Illegal sales of pesticides result in $ 625 settlement

SANTA PAULA A farm supply company in Santa Paula has accepted a $ 625,000 settlement for illegal sales of pesticides, Ventura County Prosecutor’s Office Erik Nasarenko said.

Fruit Growers Supply, which has an outlet at 980 W. Telegraph Road, sold restricted pesticides to unauthorized users 317 times between January 2019 and November 2020, the DA office said. The company has offices in Valencia and other parts of the state, but illegal sales of pesticides were only found at the Santa Paula site, said first DA deputy Karen Wold, who handled the ‘case.

The sales were of pesticides which are restricted by the State of California and may only be sold to authorized users. A copy of the buyer’s permit is supposed to be collected before the sale. Permits for certified commercial and private applicators are issued by the Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner.

At the Santa Paulasite site, several employees circumvented an internal computer program that alerted staff to the impending sale of regulated pesticides, according to the DA’s office.

The multi-agency investigation found that restricted use material sold illegally included fumigant Fumitoxin, anticoagulant rodenticide Contrac Blox, toxic herbicide Gramaxone, Martin’s Gopher Bait 50 strychnine rodenticide and restricted use weedkillers.

Pesticides require users to notify the Office of the Commissioner of Agriculture 24 hours before their use so the agency can assess weather conditions and the location of schools, homes, hospitals and livestock.

State wildlife officials have discovered Contrac Blox’s presence in a high percentage of wildlife deaths in recent years, including mountain lions, bobcats and raptors, prosecutors noted. The poison is extremely toxic, with a lethal dose possible from a single diet.

Fruit Growers Supply has accepted responsibility for failures in its internal control systems, prosecutors said, and pledged to work with the Office of the Agriculture Commissioner to ensure illegal sales of pesticides do not recur. more. The settlement includes a permanent injunction that requires the company to comply with relevant laws.

Of the $ 625,000 settlement, $ 315,000 will go to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for its pesticide regulatory program. Another $ 310,000 will cover civil penalties for illegal business practices. Of the civil penalties, $ 100,000 will go to an additional environmental project for the National Park Service National Recreation Area in the Santa Monica Mountains. The park department will use the funds for wildlife research, monitoring and protection efforts, including protecting declining cougar populations damaged by pesticide poisoning.

Protecting wildlife is essential for preserving the environment, ”Nasarenko said in a statement.

Prison visitation ban extended

VENTURA COUNTY Ventura County Sheriff’s authorities have extended the temporary ban on in-person visits to the county’s two largest jails as COVID-19 infection rates remain high.

The expansion affects both the main prison, adjacent to the Sheriff’s headquarters at 800 S. Victoria Ave. in Ventura, and Todd Road Jailoutside Santa Paula at 600 Todd Road.

Over the past week, a spike in coronavirus cases has affected inmates at both facilities, officials said.

As of Tuesday, 117 inmates had tested positive, said Cmdr. Mark Franke on Wednesday, referring to the most recent figures available. Of these detainees, 21 were held at the Main Prison and 96 at Todd Road Institution.

No inmate infected with COVID as of Wednesday required hospital treatment, Franke said. He was not aware of anyone who required hospitalization during the latest outbreak, which began to impact detention operations last month.

The resurgence of the virus first resulted in a week-long quarantine of the people of Todd Road in mid-December, when personal visits were suspended for seven days. The suspension has been extended several times, with the main prison quarantine added in late December as infections spread among the prison population there.

The Todd Road site can house nearly 800 inmates. The main jail, located next to the Ventura County Superior Court and also known as the remand center, can house around 890 people. As of Wednesday, the prison population at the two sites stood at around 1,100, according to Franke.

Inmate infections have increased alongside a spike in cases affecting the population across the county, officials said. The move aims to slow the spread of the virus and protect inmates, staff and local residents.

Lawyers can still make professional visits in person.

You can video visit the detainees on the sheriff’s website atventurasheriff.orgunder the link “detainee information”.

Jeremy Childs is a news and public safety reporter covering the Ventura County Star Night Shift. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or sending an email [email protected]. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.