Actor David Koechner arrested at Simi DUI, more news

Here is a summary of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

TO for murder receives a 50-year sentence

THOUSAND OAKS A Thousand Oaks man was sentenced to 50 years in life on Wednesday for murdering his wife nearly a year ago, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Tim Ray Gautier, 56, was sentenced by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Anthony Sabo.

A residence in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane in Thousand Oaks was closed on January 11, 2021 as authorities investigated a homicide.

In September, jury found Gautier guiltyof first degree murder in the death of his wife, Gina Gautier, 57 years old. The jury also found true a special allegation that Tim Gautier had used a firearm to cause the death of his wife.

The murder took place in January. On November 11, 2021, Gautier and his wife were arguing at their home in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane. Shortly before 7 a.m., Gautier fired two shots at his wife as she stood in the doorway of the residence’s open door. Shelater died at Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Tim gautier

A home surveillance system captured audio of Gautier retrieving a gun during the argument, prosecutors said, and returning with the gun to continue the argument minutes after the shooting.

Gautier previously worked as a producer of religious films, including the 2016 film “Eternal Salvation”.

He remained at Todd Road Prison on Wednesday evening, prison records show.

Actor arrested in suspected DUI crash in Simi Valley

Courtesy photo of David Koechner

SIMI VALLEY Actor and comedian David Koechner, 59, was arrested in Simi Valley on New Years Eve after a hit-and-run accident while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Simi Valley Police Department officer Casey Nicholsons said the agency was first contacted about the crash at 2:10 p.m. near Cottonwood Drive and Prairie Ridge Court. A passer-by reported seeing a silver SUV hitting the center median before driving away, leaving both the vehicle and the median damaged, he said.

