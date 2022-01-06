Former Hollywood Madam Says She Will Leave Pahrump After Her Exotic Bird Is Shooted

Self-styled former “Hollywood Lady” Heidi Fleiss is offering a reward of up to $ 5,000 for the arrest of the person who shot and injured one of her parrots near her Fort Churchill property in off Route Nord 160.

His Pahrump house is adjacent to a housing estate and also serves as a longtime exotic bird sanctuary.

Fleiss, 56, told the Pahrump Valley Times she believed the shooting took place on Christmas Eve.

“Everyone knows these are my birds and they really appreciate them,” Fleiss said. “When [the bird] got home in the late afternoon she fell and that’s when I noticed something was wrong with her leg.

The veteran was closed for the holidays, Fleiss said, so she couldn’t get him to a doctor immediately.

Veterinary visit

The following Monday, Fleiss took the 5-year-old macaw – named Chuey after famous post-war American artist Robert Chuey – to the local veterinarian, Dr Jack Thomas for an exam.

It was then that she learned of the extent of the parrot’s injuries.

“He took an x-ray and he showed me that someone shot him with a pellet gun, and his leg is fractured and crushed,” Fleiss said. “What kind of fucking sick man would shoot her while she was flying with her brother?” It’s going to be a horrible operation for her.

Fleiss said she has had Chuey since the day she was born and speculated the shooter may be visiting for the holidays.

“I want to castrate him, I want them to be sentenced to death for shooting my little Chuey, who was just flying and doing nothing – and they are shooting him,” she said. “I want them to have the death penalty because everyone in the subdivision knows it and they love it.”

Fleiss contacted Nye County Animal Control and kept the pellet removed from the bird’s paw as evidence.

Goodbye, Pahrump

Fleiss, who has resided in Pahrump for about 15 years, said she made the difficult decision to leave southern Nevada for the safety of her birds.

“I bought a place in the Ozarks and I’m moving them out by the end of February,” she said. “The past month has been so tragic for my birds because someone’s bobcat entered the house and there was a massacre. You know, there are so many people here who don’t respect anything.

Fleiss said she purchased a 50-acre forest near the Little House on the Prairie Historical Museum in Missouri, where she plans to relocate her exotic bird rescue sanctuary.

“My birds will be gone by the end of February. I think the best times of my life have been here with my birds, watching them fly and explore and seeing them free from years in cages, ”she said. “It was truly an amazing experience and I had some of the best times of my life here, but unfortunately the worst.”

So Fleiss is piloting the henhouse.

“I hate going there, but it’s not fair for the birds to put them through this,” she said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at [email protected] On Twitter: @pvtimes.