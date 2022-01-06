Golden Globes advance without celebrities or red carpet





Hollywood’s most starry night? Well, not quite. After a year of scandal, the Golden Globes have reportedly not been able to find any celebrities willing to attend the annual ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, January 9. A letter obtained by Variety reveals that Globes talent bookers have contacted several advertising agencies to ask their clients to present at the show. But sources say no one agreed to participate. To make matters worse for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which manages the Globes, the ceremony was also unable to find a broadcast partner to broadcast it this year. For now, it is not known if the ceremony will be broadcast live. But rather than cancel the event, the Hollywood foreign press announced in a statement on its website that the ceremony will take place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which has hosted the Golden Globes for more than 50 years. Instead of the usual glitzy affair, the Globes will host a smaller private event focused on philanthropy, according to the statement, which plans to spotlight the HFPA’s long-standing philanthropic work, featuring a range of beneficiaries at during the program. 2021 served as the account for the awards ceremony after a litany of diversity failures, racism allegations, complaints of professionalism, and public embarrassments arose. Stars like Tom cruise and Scarlett johansson publicly criticized the Golden Globes, creating a ripple effect in Hollywood that resulted in over 100 public relations firms withdraw their cooperation with the Globes. In May 2021, NBC canceled its broadcast of the 2022 Golden Globes. No press will be allowed inside the ceremony, and no red carpet will be held. Members of the public will be required to wear masks and follow strict COVID guidelines, including providing proof of vaccination and negative tests. This year’s Golden Globe nominations were announced by the President of the HFPA Helene hoehne and Snoop Dogg, in a live broadcast on the Globes YouTube page on December 13. Kenneth branaghs Belfast and Jane campions The power of the dog lead the field with seven nominations each. More great stories from Vanity Fair The most anticipated films of 2022

All Sex and the city Restart any Easter Eggs you may have missed

The post-apocalyptic story of a disarming hope of Eleven station

A search for the real Judy Poovey leads to Succession

Why the opioid crisis was everywhere on TV in 2021

Movie Twitters obsession with Weird Movie Merch

The second coming of Octavia E. Butler

From the archives: The life of Angelina Jolies in bold

Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for must-see industry and awards coverage, as well as a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2022/01/the-golden-globes-plow-forward-without-celebrities-or-a-red-carpet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos