13 new Bollywood pairs that will ignite our screens with their on-screen chemistry in 2022
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first teamed up onscreen in Shershaah and their crackling onscreen chemistry was loved by all. Aparshakti Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor also set the screens of Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui on fire.
This year, Bollywood is once again experimenting. Not the classic jodis like Ranveer-Deepika or Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, in 2022, these new Bollywood couples have us all excited. Looked.
1. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Since the release of the Gehraiyaan teaser, fans have been eager to see the sizzling chemistry between Deepika and Siddhant in the Shakun Batra movie about complex modern relationships. The film also starsAnanya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.
2. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Having worked in the industry for so long, it’s strange that no one can bring Hritik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen. In Siddharth Anands’ patriotic action drama Fighter, the new couple will star together. The film is billed as India’s first aerial action franchise.
3. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal
The film is already creating a buzz, especially after a man from Indore filed a complaint against Vicky Kaushal. Not much is known about this untitled film, but the first look and leaked photos increase fans’ level of excitement. Apart from that, the on-screen couple are also expected to star in the Aditya Dhar trilogy.Immortal Ashwatthama.
4. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon
At Om Raut Adipursh, Prabhas will be seen alongside Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon. Considered a visual extravaganza, the film should be a treat for VFX fans. While Prabhas tries out the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon will play Sita.
5. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday
OG Kabir Singh aka Vijay Devarakonda will then be seen alongside Ananya Panday in Liger. The film chronicles his journey from “chaiwaala” in Mumbai to becoming a professional boxer and competing in the United States. You can watch the first preview below.
6. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi
Shortly after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina announced a movie starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan. The thriller is called Merry Christmas. For now, not much is known about the film but the couple have already made their tongues tremble.
7. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Adavni
After media fallout with Dharma Production which led him to be replaced in Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan has some interesting films planned for 2022. One of them is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will be seen opposite Kirara Advani.
8. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi
I don’t know if the trio will like each other, but fans can’t wait to see their crackling chemistry in Phone Bhoot. The film directed byGurmmeet Singh, is due out in July this year.Phone Bhoot is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
9. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. While Akshay will be seen in the lead role, Manushi will play the role of Akshay’s love interest, Sanyogita. Watch the teaser below.
A heroic story about pride and bravery. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with # YRF50 only on the big screen near you on January 2122.@ManushiChhillar @duttsanjay @SonuSood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf pic.twitter.com/GzNyMoTKux
Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 15, 2021
10. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
After a long wait, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrerBrahmastra are expected to be released soon. The superhero film which also has Shah Rukh Khan’s massive cameo, marks the start of a trilogy and what is being hailed as India’s first original cinematic universe.
11. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh
In the movie titled Doctor G, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh both try out the role of doctors. Also starring Shefali Shah, the film marks the directorial debut of Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap.
12. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani
In Raj Mehta’s family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani will star alongside Varun Dhawan. Actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are also part of this romantic drama. This new on-screen Bollywood couple of 2022 has already excited fans.
13. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar
Badhaai Ho’s next installment is called Badhaai Do, which will feature Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. In the movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Rajkummar will be seen as a cop while Bhumi will play the role of a PT teacher.
Won’t you wait to see Gehraiyaan for Deepika and Siddhant? What other movie are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below.
