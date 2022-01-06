HBO and HBO Max surpass 73.8 million subscribers worldwide

The past year hasn’t been very smooth for Jason Kilar.

The CEO of WarnerMedia began 2021 amid the wrath of Hollywood as producers, stars and agents were furious at his decision to release the Warner Bros. movies. day and date in theaters as well as on the company’s new streaming service, HBO Max. WarnerMedia has spent months writing big checks to compensate filmmakers for potential lost profits due to the abrupt change in corporate strategy.

In May, a few days after being featured on a radiant Wall Street Journal Profile, Kilars boss and AT&T chief executive John Stankey has announced the sale of WarnerMedia to cable programming giant Discovery. AT & T’s decision to get rid of its entertainment titles deprived Kilar of a long trail to make its strategy work. (The Discovery deal is under review by various regulators.) Then, in late summer, the company faced an uproar after removing HBO Max from the Amazon channel store, which resulted in resulted in the loss of approximately 5 million subscribers.

Well, it’s been a remarkable year… not a quiet one, Kilar said with a laugh in an interview on Wednesday morning. But there’s no denying the results: 2021 was the year HBO Max broke.

Stankey separately announced on Wednesday that HBO and HBO Max had 73.8 million subscribers by the end of the year, continuing WarnerMedias’ constant push to grow the service amid an onslaught of competitors, including Disney +, Hulu, Paramount +, Amazon Prime Video and the market leader, Netflix.

While significantly lower than the 118 million Disney + subscribers worldwide or the 214 million Netflix customers worldwide, the linear HBO and HBO Max total marks an increase of almost 5 million subscribers from third quarter figures reported in October. It also beat the company’s conservative forecast on Wall Street, between 70 million and 73 million subscribers as of Dec.31.

In the last quarter, HBO Max began its European rollout with launches in Spain and the Nordic countries.

December marked the most-watched month in 19-month HBO Maxs history, brought up by And Just Like That … (the reboot without Samantha from Sex and the City), who was the show’s best performer for the month. Viewers also embraced The Sex Lives of College Girls and the finals of HBO’s Succession hits, Issa Raes Insecure and Larry Davids Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The company noted that the last two films in its 2021 date-and-date release experience, The Matrix Resurrections and King Richard, also saw a strong following on the service.

We took a thoughtful risk and some understandable warmth, and yet it worked very well, Kilar said of WarnerMedias’ popcorn strategy to help store HBO Maxs titles with movie theaters during the pandemic. , while many moviegoers were reluctant to watch movies at the multiplex.

Although Kilar is not supposed to have a role at WarnerMedia once the merger with Discovery is completed, he did mark the company by ending the year on a positive note.

Launching HBO Maxs in May 2020 during Kilars’ first month of work was tough.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted production of films and television series, leaving the nascent service with few new titles to promote. The high-profile Reunion of Friends special has been delayed. Critics lamented the subscription services of $ 14.99 per month, noting that it was double the price of Disney +.

There was also considerable confusion over how the HBO Max service was different from other HBO products on the market. Dozens of HBO subscribers initially seemed indifferent to activating their subscriptions to include HBO Max, although this has eased over time. Complaints about glitchy technology was rampant, and the company initially found itself in a bind with Amazon and Roku over distribution terms.

Kilars ‘experience as one of Jeff Bezos’ lieutenants who helped build Amazon in his early years and then as the architect of the Hulu video streaming service reinforced his belief that consumer experiences are paramount. and that building a strong technical team can be as vital to the business as it is to the programmers. who select and feed TV shows and movies.

The company has spent much of the past 18 months improving F tech for HBO Max and increasing the programming list delayed by the pandemic.

You have to deliver successes, you have to deliver stories that matter, Kilar said. But, second, in streaming, you have to come up with a thoughtful product and technology. And you have to grow at a healthy pace across the world.

Analysts expect 2022 to be a pivotal year in the streaming war, as most consumers limit their budgets to two or three streaming services. Disney, for example, will struggle to meet its forecast of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024.

NBCUniversals Peacock and ViacomCBS Paramount + must prove they are viable competitors for market leaders, which now include HBO Max.

The cost of competing in streaming is not for the faint of heart, media analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a research report this week. While content spending is necessary to increase the number of subscribers, it is also necessary to support price increases.

Nathanson wrote that the industry is going through a period of consumer surplus with streaming services offering low monthly rates in order to reach scale.

As Nathanson noted, the average pay TV subscriber spends around $ 98 per month for a bunch of linear TV channels, and streaming subscribers pay an average of $ 15 per month for Netflix and $ 7 for Disney +.

This is where HBO Max could have an edge over some competitors over the coming year.

Due to its higher subscription price, HBO Max already generates more revenue per subscriber than its cheaper competitors. And the fees for HBO Maxs are only slightly higher than Netflix’s most popular plan.

In order to invest in storytelling, you need to generate income, Kilar said. It’s not just about the number of subscribers, it’s also about the total revenue you bring in, because that is where your capital budget comes from.

Kilar boasted that while HBO Max has yet to celebrate its second anniversary, it is now the # 2 service in the US, behind Netflix, in terms of subscribers and revenue.

We’re # 2 in terms of revenue because we have a product at $ 14.99, Kilar said. Turns out it’s the right price.