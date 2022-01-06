Director, actor who brought Mai’s life to the screen

“I read who Padma Shri Sindhutai Sapkal was and was immediately won over by his trip. How was it possible for a person to lead such an impossible life? I immediately started looking for where he was and I found out that she ran a children’s home in Hadapsar, Pune, ”says Ananth Mahadevan.

His real task, however, had not yet begun. “It was huge for her to let someone near her, and rightly so. Why would she want to meet me, me a random filmmaker? Only after she was convinced of my good intentions she allowed me to tell her story, “he adds.

She finally opened up and how. “When she knew I had no personal interest in telling her story, she started warming up with me. And then when she spoke, a cascade of memories washed over her. She told me about every experience. , every relationship in her life afterwards she trusted me enough. She was a gigantic image, an enigma to imitate on the screen, ”adds Mahadevan.

Soon after, their camaraderie turned into a beautiful mother-son relationship. “I started calling her Mai, like others close to her, and she always called me baala (son) then. It was a life changing experience. We love to sit and rock and complain about the little things. But here it is, with all its torments, still resolved. She transmitted her positive energies, giving me the inheritance of nature, “he said.