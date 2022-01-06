Entertainment
Director, actor who brought Mai’s life to the screen
“I read who Padma Shri Sindhutai Sapkal was and was immediately won over by his trip. How was it possible for a person to lead such an impossible life? I immediately started looking for where he was and I found out that she ran a children’s home in Hadapsar, Pune, ”says Ananth Mahadevan.
His real task, however, had not yet begun. “It was huge for her to let someone near her, and rightly so. Why would she want to meet me, me a random filmmaker? Only after she was convinced of my good intentions she allowed me to tell her story, “he adds.
She finally opened up and how. “When she knew I had no personal interest in telling her story, she started warming up with me. And then when she spoke, a cascade of memories washed over her. She told me about every experience. , every relationship in her life afterwards she trusted me enough. She was a gigantic image, an enigma to imitate on the screen, ”adds Mahadevan.
Soon after, their camaraderie turned into a beautiful mother-son relationship. “I started calling her Mai, like others close to her, and she always called me baala (son) then. It was a life changing experience. We love to sit and rock and complain about the little things. But here it is, with all its torments, still resolved. She transmitted her positive energies, giving me the inheritance of nature, “he said.
It is indeed a tall order to capture someone’s entire life in a limited amount of time. But the film certainly captures the essence of Sindhutai’s life that resonated with audiences.
One reviewer mentioned how the film lacked Sindhutai’s display as a speaker. She was indeed a great speaker, and I showed the times in her life when she did speak. But this film is about Sindhutai the lady, not Sindhutai the speaker, ”explains Ananth.
He recounts how she told him about her two suicide attempts. One time she was lying on a railroad track and the other time she was standing on the edge of a hill. The screams of his biological daughter brought him back from the edge.
“Death wasn’t for me,” she told me then. “That’s when she started living her life. She was beaten up emotionally and physically. But despite everything, she was alive. I would compare it to a phoenix rising from its ashes, and it’s a story worth telling, “he adds.
A mother figure that she was to all her children, she would take care of every child she looked after, Ananth explains, adding, “If a child was sick, she would wait for the doctor to examine them. well-being was managed by her. It was then that her true soft, protective and compassionate side emerged. But with others, especially strangers, she was firm, and aggressive if necessary.
When asked how Sindhutai reacted to the film, he fondly recalls the memory, laughing. “She sat next to me at the theater at the premiere. We watched the movie together. At the painful moments of the story, she held my hand so hard that her fingernails dug into it. ‘later recounted how she relived her life watching the film and the precision with which it was all shown. There couldn’t be a greater compliment to me than her validation that her story has been done justice. ” Mahadevan said.
We can say that the film was the turning point that put the history of Sapkal in the national and international spotlight. She was already a revered figure in Maharashtra, her home state.
“She fought incredible hardships to come forward, went against conventional societal norms to reform her. I had to fight to get her story out too. It didn’t qualify as commercially viable cinema. She said we have to do what we love and don’t let the world influence ourselves. Well her love for her children and my love for the cinema converged and we got to tell her story, “Mahadevan tells us.
“Casting is everything for me in a movie. We started backwards. Jyoti Chandekar fit the bill perfectly and was chosen to play the older version of Mai. Later we brought in Tejaswini Pandit, his daughter and actor, to play the character’s youngest version, ”said Mahadevan The quintet.
“Some people were surprised by the casting of Tejaswini but I dismissed those apprehensions because I had found my Sindhutai in her. All of my other actors performed perfectly too. That’s the thing with the Marathi actors, they are very raw, very real, “he added.
The rest was history. With this role, Tejaswini’s career graph soared higher than before. She explains how filmmakers began to see her more as an actor than a heroine. “This movie and this role was way ahead of its time. It was a biopic directed entirely by actresses at a time when biopics weren’t made that frequently. People started to take my job seriously after that. and were also convinced that I could make a film entirely on my shoulders, ”she says.
There is something for everyone to learn from Sindhutai’s incredible journey; the life of a woman whose unwavering faith and courage prove to be a beacon of hope for generations to come.
“When the world goes berserk, imbibing its qualities has become more imperative than ever. Hope and a spirit of giving, kindness and selflessness are what will guide us,” said Mahadevan.
“Another thing we can do now is make sure her legacy stays alive by helping her children run the ashrams. It’s up to us to make sure they don’t fall back. government assistance, there has never been, ”he adds.
Everyone lives under the pressure of social media where posting online means more than showing up in real life. But sometimes celebrities are held accountable for their actions more often than the general crowd. Tejaswini had to write an Instagram post just hours after Sindhutai’s death about how people judged her for not immediately reacting to the sad news.
She said, “I have received messages from the most random people asking me why I haven’t posted anything yet, ‘You are the face of Sindhutai Sapkal!’ What I mean is this is just news for you, but for me it is a serious loss Losing someone who has contributed so much to my life, someone I have respected so much upset me. We didn’t talk to each other every day, but that didn’t diminish my love and respect for her. “
“Why did we make it our diary? If I don’t post something immediately, does that mean I don’t feel anything for her? This constant pressure is very disturbing, let someone accept the loss, ”she said. adds.
“There’s no need to say anything on social media. It’s sad that they’re putting so much pressure on us, but I’m not doing it now,” says Ananth.
“Knowing that I can’t even see her virtually anymore was too hard to digest and there I was getting messages to give a quote. We’re stuck anyway, whether we talk or not,” says Tejaswini.
“Mai taught me the importance of maintaining all kinds of interpersonal relationships. We have to learn to accept ourselves as we are and build stronger bridges. These are the relationships we have to work on, now more than ever.” , says Mahadevan.
Truly, the family and the circle that Sindhutai Sapkal built around her was huge. Even after being rejected by her own blood, her mind remained unfazed. She was loved and respected by all and she showered them with equal affection. Its story is one that should be shared with the masses in the hopes of creating a better world for all of us.
