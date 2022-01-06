Lacey Chabert on Building Her Own Empire, Reveals Interest in Mean Girls Sequel

Lacey Chabert in the 2022 movie “The Wedding Veil” and the 2004 “Mean Girls” movie

For almost 30 years now, Lacey chabert graced our television screens, literally grown before our eyes. Today, Chabert’s legacy on screen lives on with his much admired romance films on Brand chain, where (ironically) she is currently working on her 30th film with the Popular Network.

I think the thing that has become the most rewarding for me and being a part of these movies is when I meet people, the common thread is always Thank you for doing something uplifting, Chabert, 39, tells me about Forbes about the fan responses she receives regarding her Hallmark projects. These films helped me while I was recovering from surgery or going through a difficult time in life. At this point, I kind of consider it an honor to be a part of bringing some kindness to the world.

Chabert’s latest project is a film trilogy, the first film titled The wedding veil, which creates this Saturday night on Hallmark Channel. The story is about a trio of best friends (with familiar faces from Hallmark Alison sweeney and Fall reeser) that fall on what they are told is a magical wedding veil that will bring true love to the person who possesses it. With The wedding veil centered on the love story of Chabert Avery’s character, the second film The wedding veil unveiled will be presented on February 12, followed by The legacy of the wedding veil premiered a week later on February 19. Although Chabert has been a Hallmark star since his debut on the network in 2010 with the film Elevator Girl, she is developing more than ever her creative capacities on these projects as an executive producer.

As I have continued and done more and more, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Hallmark has given me. It’s a very unique place in our business where its stories are directed by women and we have the opportunity as actors to put on different hats and be a producer. Having been in this business most of my life, it’s a goal that has been achieved to be on the other side of the storytelling. I learned so much and was able to apply my 30+ years in this business to these films. It was therefore a very, very enriching experience and a development The wedding veil the series was very exciting for us.

Now 12 years after her debut at Hallmark, Chabert says she plans to continue creating many more projects with the network, while still striving to bring the most timely and meaningful content to our TV screens. throughout 2022.

My biggest motivation or my biggest desire for this coming year is to tell deeper stories. I take seriously the responsibility of trying to make each movie better than the last. I put all my heart into it. I mean, it keeps me awake at night if I don’t feel like we made the best movie possible and I think audiences deserve it. I mean 2022 in particular – we’ve all been through a lot and I think being able to turn on your TV and know you’re going to watch something that’s just going to leave you feeling good is priceless.

There is no doubt that Chabert has made a strong name for himself on the small screen throughout his life, including with his very young debut in the daytime soap opera. All my children (1992-1993) and for six seasons as Claudia Salinger in the hit TV series Part of five (1994-2000). For many moviegoers, however, it’s hard to compare her memorable on-screen presence to the comedic role and performance she had on the big screen in 2004, playing popular high school student Gretchen Wieners (forever coining the term fetch ) in the timeless beloved film Bad girls.

People ask me a lot Are you fed up with people raising Mean Girls? No, it’s fun! You’re making a movie and you have no idea how people are going to react. You hope it resonates with people and the fact that all these years later it’s something people are still talking about and it’s become a part of pop culture. I’m really grateful to have been in this movie.

With his unforgettable one-liners (including I don’t think my father, the inventor of the Toaster Strudel, would be too happy to hear about this.), I wondered where Chabert would hope his character Gretchen would be these 18. years later in 2022.

Oh, she runs the Toaster Strudel Empire, obviously! I think she and Jason were successful, they got married – they were in love with each other in high school and they have lots of little babies.

In a world where Hollywood reboots and sequels continue to be all the rage, I asked Chabert if Bad girls Writer Tina Fey approached her and her co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried today with a solid sequel script, would Chabert be interested in going back to her research ways or does she feel her Gretchen days are over?

No, sign me up. It would be the most fun to get together with the whole team and I think seeing where these characters went would be so much fun – audiences would love that.

As I finished my conversation with Chabert, I asked her if she could go back to Lacey Chabert who had just started her career as a child star in Hollywood in the early 90s and give her some advice after everything she’s been through. and realized so far, what would she say to little Chabert?

I would say don’t doubt you. I would say that you believe in yourself and that there are no silly and fair questions to go on. I think the things that were younger, especially the things that make us different, I think sometimes we see it as flaws or you want to fit in and be like everyone else. I realized that some of these things are actually my strengths. So I’ll just give myself a good pep talk (Laughs) and say you are on the right track. Stay the course!