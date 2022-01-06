Best Bradley Cooper Movies & Performances Ranked





Bradley Cooper has become a celebrity in the past 20 years since making his film debut in David Wains cult classic Wet Hot American Summer (2001). Cooper has taken his Hollywood marks in comedies like Wedding Crashers (2005), as jerky boyfriend Sack in the Golden Globe for Best Comedy, and The Hangover (2009), as head of Wolfpack Phil. After stopping in the action genre with Limitless (2011), it was the double the following year with Derek Cianfrances The Place Beyond the Pines and David O. Russells Silver Linings Playbook that allowed everyone to know this that he could accomplish in more substantial and stimulating projects. In Pines, Cooper stands out in the three-line narrative structure as an ambitious cop Avery, who takes charge of a corrupt department and has a troubled son. In Playbook, he plays Pat, a man with bipolar disorder who tries to come back to live with his parents (Robert DeNiro and Jacki Weaver) after being released from a mental hospital. The film was not only a financial success, grossing over $ 235 million worldwide, but also received rave reviews from critics. He was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Cooper. He and Russell re-teamed the following year for the comedy-drama American Hustle, and Cooper landed another Oscar nominee for the supporting actor. After producing several of his films, he finally received his PGA mark for Clint Eastwoods American Sniper (2014), the true story of Chris Kyle, who became the deadliest sniper in US military history. The film was a box office success and became the highest-grossing film of the year in the country, edging out The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy, the latter of which Cooper voiced the wise Rocket Raccoon. For his turn as Kyle, Cooper received two Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Actor, which he would also repeat with his directorial debut A Star is Born (2018), the fourth remake in classic history. He sits alongside Warren Beatty (4) and Eastwood (2) as the only filmmakers to have achieved this feat more than once. Additionally, he increased his number of Oscar nominations as one of the producers of Todd Phillips Joker (2019). He could add more names to his tally with two projects this year. He is one of the producers of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, in which he also stars. The other is in his brief but memorable role as Jon Peters in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. Check out the Oscars predictions to see where he and his films rank. To celebrate his birthday, Variety ranks the 10 best performances of his career. Honorable mentions: Brûlé (2015), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Without Limits (2011)

