The actor reveals he had a personal connection to the Hillsborough drama





ITV actor Stephen Walters has revealed he has a personal connection to Hillsborough’s new drama, Anne. Stephen plays Steve Williams in the emotional series, which tells the story of Anne Williams, whose son Kevin was tragically killed in the stadium disaster in 1989. Talk to This morning About taking on the role, Stephen explained that he actually had a family member who was at the game that day. “As the day wore on you realize that something more serious was going on,” he said. “And then at the end of the playing day there were, I don’t know how many deaths, but you knew it was bad. “I remember my dad trying to contact my Uncle John because his son was at the game, he had a season ticket, and there was a frantic panic with that. “I remember my brother coming down to Anfield with his scarf for the memorial there. There was a sea of ​​red and white flowers, maps and photographs. “Everyone has had a story like this in the community, whether it’s your neighbors or at school. The reverberations of that continue for another 30 years later.” Maxine Peake plays Anne (ITV) The drama fell on ITV earlier this week, and viewers called it “heartbreaking.” It follows Anne (played by Maxine Peake) as she devotes her life to fighting for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. Anne rejected claims that football fans were to blame for the disaster, struggling for years to prove the victims were unlawfully killed due to police negligence. Anne’s daughter – and Kevin’s younger sister – Sara Williams, who was 10 at the time, praised Maxine on her performance as a mother. She said: “It was difficult [to watch] but a relief, in a way, that people could see that it wasn’t just the people who died in Hillsborough and it wasn’t just the countryside. Families have been destroyed. Brothers and sisters lives destroyed. “When we went to see the final version, I thought, how can someone play my mom and feel like my mom? At first you look at her thinking, she looks a bit like her. end, I felt I was looking at mom. “ Sara praised Maxine’s performance (ITV) Anne continues at 9 p.m. on ITV Wednesday. All episodes are available on the ITV hub.

