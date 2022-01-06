Australian portrait painter dies at 53 from Covid-19 – ARTnews.com





Craig Ruddy, an Australian artist known for his portraits of Aborigines, died at 53 on January 5 from complications from Covid-19. Ruddy’s death was announcement on his social media page. “It is with the greatest of tender hearts that we inform you that last night Craig left his body peacefully at home in Robertos’ arms,” ​​the post said, referring to Ruddy’s partner Roberto Meza Mont. . They lived together in their home in Byron Bay, near Brisbane. Ruddy also had a house in Buenos Aires. Ruddy was born in Forestville, Sydney, in 1968 and pursued a career in design. He left his position as Commercial Art Director in 2001 to pursue his passion for the fine arts. Ruddy is perhaps best known for his portrayal of David Gulpilil, a native Australian actor who has appeared in films like Wandering (1971) and Charlie’s country (2014). The painting, David Gulpilil, two wcountry (2004), won the Ruddy the Archibald Prize, an award for portraiture that is among the top artistic prizes in Australia. “David is a man who crosses the boundaries that still divide two contrasting worlds,” Ruddy said in a 2004 statement about the portrait. “One is an infinite world of spiritual connection with the earth and the universe as a whole, and the other a materialistic conformation of Western civilization. Simplicities and complexities seep into both worlds and David seems to strike a balance. Another prize contender, Tony Johansen, would eventually sue Art Gallery of NSW, the museum that facilitates the prize, claiming Ruddy’s portrait did not count as a painting, as it was mostly done in charcoal. Ultimately, a judge dismissed the complaint. Ruddy and Gulpilil continued their friendship until Gulpilil died of lung cancer last November. Ruddy has painted Gulpilil’s portrait twice over the years, submitting his portrait once again in 2019 for the Archibald Prize. Ruddy was a five-time finalist for the Archibald Prize, and he went on to paint portraits of Indigenous director Warwick Thornton, Cathy Freeman, Bruce Pascoe and himself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artnews.com/art-news/news/craig-ruddy-dead-1234614935/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos