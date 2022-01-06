Bollywood: Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali shares ‘phenomenal’ lesson she learned from her family – News





The former actress also talks about her breakup with the superstar. Instagram By our journalist Posted: Thu Jan 6, 2022, 8:47 AM Last update: Thu Jan 6, 2022, 8:51 AM Salman Khan’s ex-partner, Karachi-born Pakistani American Somy Ali, praises his parents. What I have learned from them is phenomenal, she said in an interview with an Indian newspaper. They had an open house. Every day people came and went. They would love them and feed them. Another crucial lesson she learned from them is that we are all the same. They made no difference in religion. It is very important to learn from them, she added. Somy, who was in a relationship with Salman for most of the 1990s, also praised the superstar, whom she described as generous and animal-loving. Somy also spoke about Salmans philanthropy and his Being Human foundation. At the end of the day, in any relationship, if you’re not happy, it’s better to separate. This was the case with the relationship between Salman and me. I have decided to return to America. The former actress first appeared in Anth, a 1994 film, starring Suniel Shetty. She starred in a few other films in the 1990s before moving to the United States. A few months ago, she was seen with fashion designer and humanitarian Anjali Phougat, displaying her latest collections in America. It was the first time in several years that Somy had been seen in a sari. Somy is so tall and beautiful that you hardly need to put in much effort to get the best of her, Anjali said. I wanted to recreate her Bollywood look. Her favorite color is red and we wanted to recreate the look of her latest Bollywood song with Suniel Shetty titled Aa Jaa Jaane Jaa. She wore a pink chiffon saree in the song, so I combined red and pink colors and chose a light and airy fabric for her. The best thing about Somy is that she can easily wear any look with grace.

