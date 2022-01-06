Soothing Sounds Planned For The Linda – The Daily Gazette

The soothing sounds of the sitar will fill The Linda on Sunday as part of a new series presented by New York Folklore and WAMC.

The three-part showcase, which runs through February and March, highlights traditional musicians and artists from around the world who inhabit the Capital Region. He was born from the NY Folklores Mohawk Hudson Festival which took place in October.

When we did the festival, we had 50 performers in just a few hours and we really wanted to give the musicians time to really shine, said folklorist Anne Rappaport, who organized the concert series.

The first show in the series, which kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m., will feature Pakistani music carried on stage by a trio including shaman Raphael, Daniel Walayat and Aurelius John. The latter plays dholak, dhol and tabla. Raphael plays the harmonium (or pump organ) and Walayat joins the keyboard.

Lathams Veena Chandra and her son Devesh Chandra are next, welcoming members of the public to join a long-standing family tradition.

Every night our tradition is to sit still and play music together, so on Sundays basically do it at Linda, said Devesh, who plays the tabla.

Veena has been playing the sitar since she was a child and grew up in India. She was first taught and inspired by her father before studying with other sitar players, including the late Ustad Vilayat Khan Saheb.

After moving to the capital region over 30 years ago, she founded the Dance and Music School of India and has spent decades teaching students of all ages how to play sitar, as well as classical singing. , dancing and more. Beyond that, she has taught at Skidmore College since 1990. She and Devesh teach at Williams College.

With the pandemic, almost all of their classes at their dance and music school have been online and the chances of performing live and in person have been very rare. However, since April 2020, almost every Thursday, Veenas has performed a sitar on Facebook Live, sharing a new raag, or improvised melody, every week.

We figured that instead of worrying about it too much, we could focus on some of our music, said Veena.

This might be the perfect type of music to share right now.

The sound of the sitar is very peaceful, Veena said. This is often how people describe their mood after listening to Chandras’ play, although for Veena it goes beyond peace.

For me it is more than relaxing. It’s a very happy state of mind that I achieve while playing. So it’s part of my life. I feel great when I play, said Veena. For us, it’s like a spiritual journey much more than just entertainment.

Traditional Indian music is improvised, often opening with a few melodic phrases during free time and building on those with the introduction of a pulse or rhythm. Veena and Devesh also react to the audience and their surroundings when they perform, so they don’t often come to a show with a setlist.

Most of the time when we go on stage we know exactly what to do because we see the audience. . . that’s how we decide which raag we’re going to bring, said Veena. I am considering a few raags, but that may change when I go on stage as he has to connect with the audience as well.

When we play we want you to feel like we are in our living room, said Devesh. This intimate feeling is how Indian music is meant to be absorbed. So at a concert, whether you’re playing in a large hall or a smaller space, we want you to feel like you’re in our living room listening to us.

You kind of take this walk with us through a melody and you experience it the same way we do. Of course it’s longer music, it’s not like 3 minute songs, but through it we take you to live an experience.

The show also highlights the work the Chandras do to preserve and promote traditional Indian music in the Capital Region, for which Veena has won numerous awards over the years.

It’s something that lives, says Devesh. We did it on Sunday but we saw it. I think it’s important for an audience, especially an audience that comes to see folk art [show] to understand that this is part of the lives of the artists they share with you.

The series will continue on February 13 with Patrick Kasong and the Wa Lika Band. The artists for the March showcase have yet to be announced.

These talents are all over the Capital Region whether they do these things professionally or not. I hope the Capital Region community in general is aware of these amazing musicians, Rappaport said.

Tickets for the Sunday show are $ 10. For more information, visit NYFolklore.org or TheLinda.org.

