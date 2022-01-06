Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae to skip 2022 Golden Globe Awards





South Korean star Lee Jung-jae, nominated for Best Actor in Television Drama at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards for the hit Netflix series Squid Game, will not attend the scheduled awards ceremony in the United States January 9. According to Korean outlet Soompi, Lee’s agency Artist Company released a statement on Wednesday announcing the news. “He is immensely grateful to have been nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, but he decided not to attend the ceremony. He acknowledges that Netflix is ​​not attending the Golden Globes, as has been widely reported in the world, ”the agency said on behalf of Lee. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the Golden Globes, has come under public scrutiny over its racially homogeneous makeup, as well as corruption allegations following an explosive Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021. Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Tom Cruise, and many large corporations publicly boycotted the awards show. Lee’s agency further said factors such as the Covid-19 situation and quarantine requirements also contributed to the actor’s removal from the event. The 49-year-old actor, a big star from his native South Korea thanks to K-Dramas as Chief of Staff and the films in the series Along With the Gods, “The Face Reader and The Housemaid, gained international notoriety after the debut of “Squid Game” on September 17, 2021. Lee, who played Seong Gi-hun aka the 456 player who emerges as the winner at the end of the show, is nominated alongside Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong (Estate), Billy Porter (Pose) and Omar Sy (Lupine) in Best performance of an actor in a television series – drama category at the Globes. According to Netflix, Squid Game became its “biggest series launch” to date after the Korean-language survival drama hit 111 million views in less than a month since its debut. O Yeong-su, who tried out aged player # 001 in Squid Game, also won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting TV Actor. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series is nominated for Best Television Series – Drama too. Hwang recently stated that Squid Game will return for a second season and a potential third chapter. Netflix has yet to officially give the green light to either season. READ ALSO | Golden Globes Awards 2022. Full list of nominees READ ALSO | Netflix’s game Squid wins Breakthrough series at 2021 Gotham Awards

