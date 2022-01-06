Bollywood screenwriter interacts with AMU students – India Education | Latest Education News | Global education news





Aligarh: Bollywood Screenwriter, Director, Founding Director of Filmigram and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) alumnus Arshad Mumtaz explained to the students of the English Department the requirements for detailing the character dialogues, the Stage sets and actions that take place throughout a movie, television show, and other visual stories in an interactive How to Write session hosted by Professor Raashid Nehal. When writing a screenplay, the writer must correctly tell the story of the film from start to finish, as it is a plot shot before the film comes to life at the screen, he said. Arshad added: Writing a script helps express your creativity and brings a story to life. It often takes time and dedication to craft well-rounded characters and a compelling storyline to create a compelling storyline. The writer needs to detail well enough to help audiences imagine them vividly and develop the characters in a way that showcases their strengths, flaws, and goals. He advised students to organize stories with a synopsis that describes all the stages of the movie or TV show. A script is the basis of a film. This sets the tone and if the scenario is not coherent, it shows through at the checkouts. There are very few movies that can go beyond their script, which is why a script or screenplay should be treated as a very specific profession, Arshad said. He pointed out: You don’t need the investment or the technology to teach someone to write. All it takes is a piece of paper, a pen, and a place to sit, and you’ve got a script. No other film skill can be taught so cost effectively. Speaking about the relationship of writing to visuals, Arshad remarked: Writing is a transcription of visuals. You have to look at the visuals around you, let yourself be provoked and write. But you have to get out of comfort zones to produce a cohesive storyline, he said. Recalling student life at AMU and how faculty members inspired it, Arshad recalls: When I was a graduate student, I heard Professor Raashid Nehal urging students not to give up learn english and write. I was inspired to immediately start working on writing skills and later became a creative manager in the UAE before moving to Mumbai as a screenwriter, producer and director. He also encouraged students to seek nuggets of wisdom from established writers. A special poetry reading session was also held in which Arshad found himself moved by AMU student Alisha Abidis, the poem Agarbatti. He pointed out that the poem could be used in one of his future films. Professor Asim Siddiqui (Chairman of the English Department) said that this type of session is essential for the personality development of the students. Renowned author, Zeyad Masroor Khan; Professor Samina Khan, Professor Aysha Muneera, Dr Sajidul Islam and Dr Akbar Joseph also participated in the online program. The interactive online session was attended by Masters (ELT) and Communicative English students.

