5 revelations of Diljit Dosanjh on Bollywood, Sikh actor: “I have only one weakness …”





Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is a man of few words. Rarely in his interviews have we really seen him open up like many celebrities do. But then, by his own admission, Diljit doesn’t really like the format itself. However, when the beloved artist gets blunt, he makes sure you hang on to every word that comes out of his mouth. Here are five times Diljit opened up about his career, his choices, his beliefs, and his insecurities, while also giving a great insight into the person behind the character.

Funny man Diljit Diljit Dosanjh has a great talent for comedy. No, here we’re not just talking about his films, but the moments he got up close and personal offscreen. Do you remember her Koffee With Karan episode with Badshah? It was a bag of delicacies, and unexpectedly. Because most viewers expected Diljit to be his calm and reserved self, as he is in most of his interviews. But host Karan Johar managed to put himself in Diljit’s shoes a bit (in a good way), where we saw DD drop line after line. The first one was probably the best, delivered with a straight face, where Diljit confessed that even as a child he would go to the gurudwara to pray for only one thing – “Bhagwan, main kisi ko naa janoon, mujhe sab jaane (Dear God , please make me famous). Later on the show, Diljit opened up about her (former) fascination with American celebrity Kylie Jenner, her past relationships, eliciting more laughs from KJo and Badshah. When Diljit spoke of his weak point, the English language “Ek hi kami hai mother mein bas, mujhe English nai aati (I have only one weakness, my lack of knowledge of the English language).” This is what Diljit said when speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra in mid-2020. The singer has always been honest about his so-called blind spot. Many, in his position, would cover up their insecurities and not detail them in an interview that so many people would later watch. However, Diljit has always been daring, and was quick to admit what he didn’t know. He did the same during the aforementioned conversation with Chopra, adding: “Ye ho jati to main aur success hota life mein (if I had mastered English I would have done better).” The Bollywood Connection To date, Diljit Dosanjh has worked in a handful of Hindi films including Udta Punjab, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Good Newwz, Arjun Patiala, Soorma and Phillauri. In a BBC interview with Haroon Rashid, Dosanjh frankly explained why he was previously reluctant to come to Karan Johar’s Dharma office in Mumbai. Presumably speaking of Good Newwz, Dosanjh said that he had been offered a film from said production house before, but ended up giving the role to someone else. So once they called him again, Dosanjh had his reservations. “Mujhe nai laga tha ye log film denge, principal jana nai chahta tha… Unhone audition nai karwaya. Aur kehte to phir main karta bhi nai, kyunki mujhe pehle nai film di, to main pehle hi gussa tha (I did not know s’ They would give me the part, I didn’t want to go. Dharma didn’t audition me, they gave me the script. If they had asked me to audition, I wouldn’t have made the movie, because I was angry with them anyway for backing down on their previous offer). Later last year, when Anupama Chopra asked Diljit if he wasn’t very happy making films in Hindi, Diljit said, “It doesn’t all need to be put into words. The face can tell you the whole story. Did you know this about Diljit Dosanjh? In the same interview with the BBC, while talking about attending parties and being drawn to all the limelight that showbiz has to offer once you get popular, the singer-actor said that ‘he was a “very detached person”. “I am not addicted to anything per se. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I have never touched any drugs. The only thing I do when I need to cool off is talk to Gurbani while taking a shower in the morning. That’s all I need to breathe and I’m ready to face the day, ”the singer said. Being a Sikh actor “People were saying that a lot earlier, when I was about to start making movies, and I’m talking about Punjabi movies here, not even Hindi movies.” He’s a Sardar, you don’t see him in films. “But then I made a film, which became a success, and then more and more people started to come forward with more offers, and that’s how it started”, Diljit said of his turn as the main star in feature films. However, Dosanjh had to contend with the same kind of stereotype when the people he had worked with in Punjabi films sought to make a face for them. Hindi language project – “Diljit ko le nai sakte, Sardar hai, Hindi wale thode isse pasand karenge. By mujhe Hindi movie se hi offer aa gaya (They didn’t want to take me, me, my own people with whom I had Gave hits in Punjabi movies They thought people in the Hindi belt wouldn’t like me. But later Bollywood itself came to my doorstep with a movie, and the rest is history).

