Who is Julia Fox? Kanye Wests reportedly has new actor and model girlfriend

Actor and filmmaker Julia Fox is currently making headlines after apparently establishing a relationship with Kanye West, leaving many fans wondering about the rappers’ new partner.

Reports of a relationship between Fox, 31, and West, 44, first aired in late December when TMZ shared photos of the two together at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. At the time, the publication said sources with knowledge of the relationship claimed it was nothing serious and that West was embracing the single life.

However, a source later said Sixth page on January 1, 2022 that Fox and West are dating. They are both just coming out of their old relationships and they have helped each other enormously in their recovery, the source said.

The couple’s rumored relationship appeared to confirm reports of a relationship this week, after they were pictured together in New York City on January 4, when they were spotted leaving a performance of the Tony Award-nominated show. , slave game, at the August Wilson Theater. The couple and their friends not only had the chance to speak to the cast after the show, but they also all went to have dinner together in Greenwich Village, People reported.

A source close to West also spoke to People about Fox, saying the rapper was thrilled she was there. Julia stayed all day after the conversation. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him, the source added.

While the recent attention to Fox is a result of her rumored relationship with West, this is far from the first time she’s found herself in the limelight.

Fox has made a name for herself as a model, with the 31-year-old appearing in numerous photoshoots, including a recent one at Paper magazine with comedian Pete Davidson. She also produced her own photography books and in 2017, she hosted it own art exhibition, RIP Julia Fox. She is also a director and producer, and has directed her own short film, Fantastic girls.

Fox made her acting debut in the 2019 thriller, Uncut Gems. She then starred in three films released in 2020 and in the Steven Soderbergh filmNo sudden movement, released in 2021.

However, she expressed that taking action is not her only area of ​​interest. I feel like when you’re creative you can express that through so many mediums, she said Paper in 2019.

Playing happens to be what it is right now, but it’s fashion, it’s art, it’s photography, it’s writing, it’s directing. she adds.

She also pointed out that one of her dreams is to direct a movie or show for Netflix, for which she hopes to write her own screenplay.

People who read them think they’re really good, Fox said Paper on directing and writing his own screenplay. So I hope that once I have an agent, I meet someone who believes in me that way. That’s the dream: to have a TV show on Netflix or something.

In addition to her career, Fox also has a one-year-old son, Valentino, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev.

According to Fox, she and her ex are not on good terms, as the actor recently called Atremiev about his parenting habits and claimed he was a deadbeat dad.

This man left me with a five month old and a dog and a house and ALL BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair, she recently posted on her Instagram Story, which has since expired but was shared by Sixth page.

After the message, Atremiev said Sixth page: I was saddened to learn of the totally false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly in trouble. He declined to comment further.

The news of a relationship between the two stars comes after West recently split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm. , of them.