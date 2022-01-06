Entertainment
Money Heist Actor Esther Acebo Poses With Lord Ganesha Painting, Stuns The Internet; See viral photos
Money Heist celebrity Esther Acebo reveals that Lord Ganesha paints at her house.
Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 released on the Netflix streaming platform last month and fans around the world loved it.
It is always a delightful experience for Indians to find a part of their culture permeated by the West. And when an actor in one of the world’s most renowned TV series takes an interest in Indian mythology, Desis can’t help but appreciate it. This is exactly what has happened recently. Esther Acebo, better known as Stockholm for her role in Money Heist, is drawing attention on social media. All because the background of one of his videos showed a painting of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, luck and prosperity.
Many social media users shared screenshots from a video in which Esther spoke about her spiritual side on Wednesday. Social media platforms, especially Twitter, were in turmoil when netizens spotted the photo of Lord Ganeshas at Esthers’ residence.
Proud moment for India. Spanish actress EstherAcebo, who gained international fame for her role as Mnica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the hit Netflix series MoneyHeist, proudly displays Vedic images of Lord Ganesha at home in one of her videos, wrote a video , sharing the screenshot of the live session.
Money Heist is a global phenomenon and one of the most successful shows on Netflix. Money Heist’s Hindi remake, titled Three Monkeys, was announced last year. Arjun Rampal was chosen for the role of the professor, tried by Alvaro Morte in the original series. The remake will be directed by director duo Abbas-Mustan.
Money Heist is a cult show that’s available on Netflix in five parts. The detective series finale was released in December 2020. Almost all of the characters, including Stockholm, have become household names, with the series winning multiple awards including the Emmy for Best Drama Series.
Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.
