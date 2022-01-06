Bollywood Celebrity Inspired Wedding Guest Looks: From Shraddha Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai

In India, the wedding season lasts 365 days and it can be difficult to keep up with the latest trends. From the minute you receive your wedding invitation to the days leading up to the big event, we’re all on the hunt for the perfect wedding outfit. Being invited to a wedding can be just as trendy, especially if you know the bride or the groom. Even if you are not the bride or groom, looking your best is a challenge. Fortunately, you asked for our help. For style inspiration, while you dance the night away, we’ve rounded up some of the best celebrity styles that make the most glamorous wedding guests for you.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you’re the bride’s closest friend, you’ll want to look your best because all eyes will be on you as well. After all the hard work and crises that Bridezilla put on you, the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is the ultimate moment for you as a bridesmaid. An extravagant lehenga will not only ensure that your images with the happy married couple are perfect, but it will also ensure that you perform all your tasks in style.

Tara Sutaria

Pastels are sweeping the country’s wedding scene, and there’s no reason you can’t join in the fun this wedding season. It’s hard to go wrong with a pretty pastel outfit for any occasion or type of wedding. A gorgeous pastel lehenga, sari or sharara can make you look like the perfect wedding guest throughout the wedding season, not just as a last resort. The good part is that a beautiful pastel ensemble like Tara Sutaria’s lehenga offers a lot of portability.

Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a lehenga made from sustainable materials for Diwali 2020, and we’re inspired to do the same. While you can mix and match your costumes to suit your individuality, choosing a sustainable alternative to look your best is always a good idea. Many designers opt for naturally occurring textiles and relaxed styles that will last longer for the wearer.

Kajal Aggarwal

There is nothing in the world that compares to the elegance and beauty of a saree. Any saree will do, and you’ll be sure to look your best for your friend’s wedding. A saree looks great on women of all ages, sizes, and shapes, and there’s no reason to save it for last. If Kajal Aggarwal chose Manish Malhotra’s sunny yellow floral saree for her engagement, you can rest assured that you will find a stunning saree to wear.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shararas are one of the most popular ethnic styles in 2020, and the more we see them on our favorite Bollywood stars, the more convinced we are that we need them in our lives. Anita Dongre’s playful and electric sharara on Shraddha Kapoor is an example of how you can dress without putting in the extra effort. Not only can you twirl around in a fun sharara like this, but all of your wedding ceremony errands will be just as easy as you won’t have to worry about your attire getting too heavy.

Ananya Panday

The Mehendi function is usually the most entertaining of the bunch, and your attire should reflect that. Ananya Panday’s Anita Dongre lehenga costume is an eclectic blend of modern and traditional elegance. What we love the most about this set are the bursts of pink with the bandhani. Wear it alone or with a cape for a more modern look, and you’ll be the life of every Mehendi party in no time.

