Entertainment
Bollywood Celebrity Inspired Wedding Guest Looks: From Shraddha Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai
“class =” lazy img-responsive “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/wedding-guest-looks-inspired-by-bollywood-celebs-from- shraddha-kapoor-to-aishwarya-rai-920×518.jpeg “width =” 920 “height =” 518 “alt =” Wedding guest looks are inspired by Bollywood celebrities: from Shraddha Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai “/>
In India, the wedding season lasts 365 days and it can be difficult to keep up with the latest trends. From the minute you receive your wedding invitation to the days leading up to the big event, we’re all on the hunt for the perfect wedding outfit. Being invited to a wedding can be just as trendy, especially if you know the bride or the groom. Even if you are not the bride or groom, looking your best is a challenge. Fortunately, you asked for our help. For style inspiration, while you dance the night away, we’ve rounded up some of the best celebrity styles that make the most glamorous wedding guests for you.
Janhvi Kapoor
If you’re the bride’s closest friend, you’ll want to look your best because all eyes will be on you as well. After all the hard work and crises that Bridezilla put on you, the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is the ultimate moment for you as a bridesmaid. An extravagant lehenga will not only ensure that your images with the happy married couple are perfect, but it will also ensure that you perform all your tasks in style.
Tara Sutaria
Pastels are sweeping the country’s wedding scene, and there’s no reason you can’t join in the fun this wedding season. It’s hard to go wrong with a pretty pastel outfit for any occasion or type of wedding. A gorgeous pastel lehenga, sari or sharara can make you look like the perfect wedding guest throughout the wedding season, not just as a last resort. The good part is that a beautiful pastel ensemble like Tara Sutaria’s lehenga offers a lot of portability.
Alia bhatt
Alia Bhatt wore a lehenga made from sustainable materials for Diwali 2020, and we’re inspired to do the same. While you can mix and match your costumes to suit your individuality, choosing a sustainable alternative to look your best is always a good idea. Many designers opt for naturally occurring textiles and relaxed styles that will last longer for the wearer.
Kajal Aggarwal
There is nothing in the world that compares to the elegance and beauty of a saree. Any saree will do, and you’ll be sure to look your best for your friend’s wedding. A saree looks great on women of all ages, sizes, and shapes, and there’s no reason to save it for last. If Kajal Aggarwal chose Manish Malhotra’s sunny yellow floral saree for her engagement, you can rest assured that you will find a stunning saree to wear.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shararas are one of the most popular ethnic styles in 2020, and the more we see them on our favorite Bollywood stars, the more convinced we are that we need them in our lives. Anita Dongre’s playful and electric sharara on Shraddha Kapoor is an example of how you can dress without putting in the extra effort. Not only can you twirl around in a fun sharara like this, but all of your wedding ceremony errands will be just as easy as you won’t have to worry about your attire getting too heavy.
Ananya Panday
The Mehendi function is usually the most entertaining of the bunch, and your attire should reflect that. Ananya Panday’s Anita Dongre lehenga costume is an eclectic blend of modern and traditional elegance. What we love the most about this set are the bursts of pink with the bandhani. Wear it alone or with a cape for a more modern look, and you’ll be the life of every Mehendi party in no time.
So let us know which wedding guest look you liked the most and stay tuned on IWMBuzz.com.
Also Read: Are You Confused As To How To Wear Your Saree & Ace The Function? Get inspired by Vidya Balan
Sources
2/ https://www.iwmbuzz.com/movies/photos-movies/wedding-guest-looks-inspired-by-bollywood-celebs-from-shraddha-kapoor-to-aishwarya-rai/2022/01/06
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]