Entertainment
Father and daughter face off in CBS medical drama Good Sam | Entertainment
Jason Isaacs and his character, Dr Rob Griffith, watch the world change. Only the first seems both ready and impatient.
I have daughters who are becoming adults and I have to make this adjustment to go from being a puppet master or helping to shape a life to recognizing your helplessness and allowing them to grow and surpass you, the English actor of 58-year-old father of a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, told the Daily News.
The world is changing, appropriately, and women are rightly taking their place at the top table and I wanted to experience it, tell the story and live it.
On Good Sam, CBS’s new medical drama premiering this week, he was so lucky. At the top of the food chain are creator Katie Wech and producer Jennie Snyder Urman, fresh off a series of shows directed by women like Reign, Jane the Virgin and Charmed.
His character, however, is less excited about the New World Order. When Griff wakes up from a coma to reunite with his daughter, Sam (Sophia Bush), has taken over for him as chief of surgery, his response is not pride or joy but rather dismay and determination. stubbornly that no one deserves the job except him.
There are old white men like me who have been running things for a long time and they are often appropriately replaced or challenged for their position by people and communities who have been overlooked, Isaacs told The News.
Does that mean those old white people shouldn’t be able to run things anymore when they are very good at managing things? Should the pendulum correct or over-correct?
For Griff, it’s not just that Sam is a girl, and a weakling too, with her emotions, feelings, and affection for her patients. As a father, he still sees her as a child. It’s not just that he thinks he’s the only one fit to run the department; he especially does not think that it is.
If she gets emotionally involved with each patient, not only will she not be the best doctor, but she will not be able to continue. He thinks she’s not ready to lead a department. Genuinely dealing with patients and the technical, medical, and scientific knowledge required to perform heart surgery is not necessarily the same as knowing how to be a good leader or making bold decisions, Isaacs said.
We see it in politics: the people who make the best speeches are not necessarily those who make the best decisions. People who want to be popular don’t always do what’s best for their constituents.
Griff fights for her old job, sometimes loudly, canceling Sam in the middle of meetings and sometimes silently, sneaking up with board members and never giving her a chance to prove she deserves the job.
Like any good network medical drama, Good Sam is dramatic outside of the operating room as well, even casting a few Grays Anatomy-style elevator flirtations. But above all, it is about fathers and daughters. About a father who knows best and a daughter trying to prove her worth. About two people who literally hold their own lives fighting for the right to do so.
Griff can handle the guilt and power that comes with being a cardiac surgeon. Sam, he thinks, will give way under the weight.
It is not a sense of ego that is out of place. It’s appropriate, Isaacs told The News.
You have to take it in stride. What may seem arrogance to strangers is in fact a method of self-protection against their heavy responsibility.
2022 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency.
Sources
2/ https://www.hastingstribune.com/ap/entertainment/father-and-daughter-face-off-in-cbs-medical-drama-good-sam/article_6ff4dd34-624e-5942-893e-edbf133166f6.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]