From Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress To Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Bollywood Gears Up For Sports Movies In 2022





Image source: INSTAGRAM Bollywood Sports Movies 2022 The loud cheers of Ranveer Singh’s 83, based on India’s very first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983, were only starting to fade when Anushka Sharma restored cricket fever to Bollywood buffs. with the announcement of Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of cricketer ace Jhulan Goswami, the biopic will soon arrive on the streaming platform. In the cricket-mad, movie-mad country of India, sports films tend to spark excitement. Keeping up the morale in the genre, Bollywood stars have stepped forward to bring the shine of sport to the screen. From fiction to biopics, sports films continue to grow in number this year as well. Over the next few months, celebrities will also branch out into soccer, athletics, MMA and chess, as the Hindi-language films tackle topics around these sports in different forms. Chakda Xpress ‘Chakda Xpress’ is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film describes her magnificent journey as she ascends to fame despite the countless obstacles posed by misogynist politics to achieve her one dream: to play cricket. It is a dramatic account of several cases that have shaped her life and also women’s cricket. Liger The film is presented as a sports drama, which covers mixed martial arts. “Liger” is to introduce South Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, while it is also Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Bollywood project. Mike Tyson is to be seen for the first time in an Indian cinema. Maidaan The period sports drama with Ajay Devgn is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He was the coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Most of the film was shot in Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai. The film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu puts herself in the shoes of former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj in the biopic. Shabaash Mithu is directed by Raees director Rahul Dholakia. Taapsee went through rigorous cricket training for the film. Jersey Shahid Kapoor has been enticing his fans for some time now by giving them a glimpse of his preparation for his role as a cricketer in the upcoming sports drama. The film, which is the Hindi remake of a hit Telugu film of the same name, tells the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to try to make a comeback in his late 30s for the sake of his son and to play for India. . Director Gowtam Tinnanuri also stars Mrunal Thakur. Jhund Amitabh Bachchan will play the role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in this upcoming sports drama. The film tells the story of a teacher who inspires street children to form a football team and helps them discover meaning in life. The film is directed by Sairat Nagraj Manjule director. Junior Tools Sanjay Dutt is featured in the film which will present the journey of a champion snooker. Written and directed by Mridul, Toolsidas Junior stars child actor Varun Buddhadev and Rajiv Kapoor alongside Dutt. The movie poster describes it as an “exciting and inspiring sports drama” and also heightens curiosity with the slogan: “Bachcha hai, phaad dega”. Viswanathan Anand Biopic Aanand L. Rai’s untitled film which was announced some time ago will chronicle the journey of Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. While Tamil star Dhanush would play the role of the grandmaster of chess in his biopic, when Anand was asked to name an actor of his choice, he said Aamir Khan.

