As movies are postponed, lack of content could force theaters to close; Gaiety cinema stops broadcasting 83 and temporarily stops operations: Bollywood News

2 weeks ago, exhibitors were in trouble because there were too many films in theaters and giving each of these films adequate screenings was proving to be a headache. Right now the exhibitors are in deep trouble as all the big upcoming movies like Jersey, RRR, Radhe Shyam and Prithviraj have been postponed. Ajith Kumar star Valimai hasn’t been officially moved forward, but solid reports suggest it won’t be making it on January 13 in theaters. Their state governments could also lock down or shut down movie theaters. But even if governments don’t shut down theaters, the lack of content may force them to shut down in the coming weeks. This week and the week ahead will not be a problem as the remaining films like Spider-Man: No Path Home and Pushpa receive decent attendance. Some properties also play happily 83 alongside these two films.

The Delhi government was the first to shut down cinemas on December 28. Soon Haryana decided to close cinemas in five districts with a high number of cases. Bihar, meanwhile, has also asked cinemas to shut down. In many states like Punjab, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, etc., a nighttime curfew has been imposed and cinemas are required to operate at 50% occupancy. In Gujarat, 100% occupancy is permitted but a nighttime curfew is in place in 8 major cities. In Uttar Pradesh, the 50% occupancy rule has been applied in districts with more than 1,000 active cases. Tamil Nadu has asked cinemas to allow 50% occupancy and, according to the latest directive, it will be closed on Sunday. Karnataka, meanwhile, has decided to enforce a curfew on weekends and on weekdays cinemas can operate at 50%.

The crucial state of Maharashtra, however, has always allowed cinemas to operate until late at night, although a 50% rule has been in place since theaters reopened on October 22, 2021. But, with an increase With exponential numbers of cases in Mumbai and other areas, the industry believes it is only a matter of time before further restrictions are imposed.

Surprisingly, the closing of a cinema for lack of content has already started. Gaiety Cinema, one of 7 cinemas at G7 multiplex in Mumbai, has been temporarily closed. Gaiety with Gossip was playing 83 with 4 shows each. Now only the 100-seat Gossip plays the cricket saga. Manoj Desai, Executive Director of G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, said: Well start shutting down our theaters if we don’t get content. I already closed Gaiety, where 83 was playing. Jersey, Radhe Shyam, RRR and Prithviraj have been postponed. How long can we play these remaining films?

Akshaye Rathi, operator and distributor of films, told this writer: Whether we stay open or not, the lack of content will ensure that many of them are temporarily closed. Up to Pushpa and Spider Man come together well, cinemas must remain open. The day the companies in these movies take a dip, it’s a smarter idea to proactively shut down.

The picture is similar in West Bengal and the surrounding states. Satadeep Saha, CEO of SSR Cinemas Pvt Ltd, said: The Bengali film, Tonic, was fine. Now we don’t have another movie planned. So the content will be a problem for us. Right now, not even a single producer will be willing to take a risk and release their film in these uncertain times. At any time, the state government can impose a lockdown. Tonic was doing fantastic business, but after the nighttime curfew was imposed and fear began to spread, the footsteps resulted in a massive fall. All upcoming films have been pushed.

Satadeep continued, Spider Man and Pushpa slowed down. These two films would have done better if the Omicron hadn’t raised its ugly head. We would have no other choice (but to close). You can’t run the cinema like that. We have overheads. Also, it is better to stop. Who will go through the puzzle of deciding what to play and whether viewers will come and watch the movie? He also added, had 83 worked, we would all have been sorted for a few more weeks.

Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, owner of The Friday Cinema, Surat, Gujarat turned out to be an exception as he replied, I only play Pushpa in all my 3 screens, from Friday. The evening shows of Pushpa are sold out, even today. For the morning and afternoon shows, I can sell about 200-250 tickets. Yes Pushpa slow down, I will re-edit Sooryavanshi Where Antim. However, I will not stop. Until the government calls for theaters to close, my movie theater will continue to operate. Why should I close when receiving decent footsteps?

In the South, too, the situation is not so gloomy. Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas, Chennai said: “We don’t know how long the Sunday lockdown will last. However, the lack of activity on Sunday will be compensated by the long weekend in Pongal. Prior to Sunday’s lockdown announcement, we were confident that if Valimai is postponed, then three mid-budget films would hit theaters. Let’s see what’s going on now.

However, he made it clear that there was no point in shutting down. You have to find content to play, even if it’s an older movie. Therefore, come what may, we would not close.

Raj Tadla, who runs Devi 70MM and Sudershen 35MM single-screen cinemas in Hyderabad, has also confirmed that he will not be closing as a few Telugu films may be on the way. Telangana is a rare state where the chief minister has made it clear that no lockdowns or nighttime curfews will be imposed. However, Telugu biggies like RRR and Radhe Shyam have been pushed forward although a few smaller titles could hit theaters in January.

In the rest of the country, however, it will be difficult to find new films. This Friday will not see any new versions in Hindi or English. Next Friday a Hollywood movie, The king’s man, will arrive in theaters if lockdown is not imposed in the majority of states. A source said Bollywood Hungama, Some of the older Hollywood titles like No time to die, Dune, Maison Gucci etc will be released again in select theaters from Friday January 7th. From next weekend, No time to die and Dune could also be featured on IMAX screens.

The source also added that while none of the Marathi films have been officially postponed, these films are unlikely to hit theaters.

Meanwhile, two great Gujarati films will be released in a few weeks. While Siddharth Randeria-starrer Kehvatlal Parivar is slated for release on January 28, Paresh Rawal-starrer Dear father arrives in theaters on February 4. Contacted, Rashmin Majithia, producer of Kehvatlal Parivar told this writer, We haven’t postponed yet, but we don’t think the time is right to release the film in theaters. Well, wait and watch how the situation unfolds in the next few days.

Ratan Jain, the producer of Dear father, said: As of now, we’re releasing on February 4th. Well find out in the next few days if cinemas are allowed to operate in Gujarat and if so what restrictions would be imposed. Well, make a decision before January 15th.

Nonetheless, industry and commerce are confident this time around that we can bounce back faster, especially after many experts have assured that a peak will be reached in the next fortnight and cases may drop significantly. Akshaye Rathi said: Based on my limited understanding of how things go with this wave, it’s only a matter of time when things can get back to normal. Thanks to the fantastic vaccination campaign that has taken place in this country and the fact that Omicron will be the dominant variant very soon, people recover in just 4-5 days or, in some cases, just 6-7. days. In my opinion, this wave will peak and decrease very, very quickly. It is only a matter of 1 to 2 months that a certain degree of normality can return. Therefore, it is about keeping a little patience and dealing with this scenario pragmatically rather than rushing into any kind of decision. It is also an opportunity for producers and exhibitors to better align themselves and to ensure that when the cinemas reopen, we are better prepared and ready to fight back as soon as things become more comfortable.

Raj Tadla had the final say as he put it, This is the final Covid review. With a little luck, have a great success very soon!

