Khloe Kardashian: I’m done with Tristan Thompson … for GOOD this time!

When Maralee Nichols sued Tristan Thompson for paternity, it was widely believed that she was telling the truth and that Tristan was indeed the father of her child.

So it wasn’t so shocking when the test results came in and Tristan finally admitted the kid was his.

Thompson was frank on Monday when he released a statement that surprised absolutely no one …

… let alone her long-suffering second mom, Khloe Kardashian.

Today, the results of the paternity test reveal that I have fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions, the NBA star wrote in his Instagram Stories.

Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son amicably.

Khloe and Tristan have been separated for several months, but they were still together when he got Nichols pregnant in March.

As you probably know, this isn’t the first time Tristan has been caught cheating on Khloe.

In fact, he’s been ruining his life for several years now.

So one would think that after this last public humiliation, Thompson would have the decency to step back and allow him to begin to heal.

Unfortunately, he took a very different approach.

Tristan wants to fix everything with Khloe, an initiate Us weekly.

He wants to win her back, but she’ll never take him back romantically after learning about her cheating. It was the final straw.

The source adds that Khloe remains strong for her daughter and relies on her loved ones.

His family and best friends really are his biggest support system, the insider says.

Talk with People magazine, a second insider confirms that Khloe stands firm in her refusal to give Tristan another chance.

“She wants the New Year to be different,” the source said.

“She wants to focus on her own happiness.”

Her mother and sisters are suspicious, of course, as Khloe has fallen for Tristan on several occasions in the past.

“But her family knows she’ll meet the right guy when she’s ready,” the source continues.

“It’s hard on her family when she’s upset. They love her so much,” the insider adds.

“Khloe is such a strong person though. She’s already moved on after finding out that Tristan is expecting another baby.”

Addressing the fatherhood results on social media, Tristan apologized to Khloe.

At one point, he declared the obvious by pointing out that she deserved much, much better.

Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the grief and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years, Thompson wrote.

My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you can think of. Once again, I am incredibly sorry.

For once, Thompson is 100 percent honest and accurate in his assessment of his own actions.

We just hope he doesn’t as part of an effort to win Khloe back.