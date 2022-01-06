OTT has created great opportunities for everyone Dilnaz Irani

After being in the industry for almost two decades and playing various characters in theater, TV shows and movies, Dilnaz Irani now believes that it is the best time to be an actor. This belief stems from the fact that due to the digital revolution, actors now have the opportunity to play strong characters and be part of stories that weren’t told before.

In this interview, she talks about the favorable response received by her recently released shows Aarya 2 and Decoupled, moving from engineering to action, upcoming projects and more.

Aarya 2 was shot dead during the pandemic. Was it harder to shoot a series at that time?

Definitively! There were some restrictions. As actors, we can’t wear a mask half the time and because of that fear sets in sometimes. There was a lot of nervousness on set as we were working in a closed configuration. We finally got over it. Filming hours have been reduced. In the middle of filming, containment again occurred and things stretched out. All workshops and rehearsals took place online. Due to all these factors, the filming turned out to be quite difficult.

What do you think of the response the show received?

The response has been overwhelming! I constantly receive messages of congratulations for my performance on WhatsApp and social networks.

Last month you had another release in the form of Decoupled.

Working on Decoupled has been a fun experience. The very idea of ​​a couple celebrating their divorce was both strange and beautiful. I was able to work with a great team on this series.

At the time, you studied electronics engineering. How was the acting game?

I have always had a penchant for comedy. Even before taking my first job as an electrical engineer, I was doing theater. My first professional piece was performed at a very young age. It was a play with Boman Irani and Rajat Kapoor called I Am Not Baji Rao. I don’t come from an acting or media background. When I told my parents I wanted to be an actor they were like, you’re 90% a student, how can you even consider being an actor ?. I worked as a software engineer for four years. During that time, I did episodes for shows like Star Bestsellers and Ssshhhh… Koi Hai. It was quite difficult to juggle two different professions. Sometimes I would stay awake for 38 to 40 hours at a stretch. I worked from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the office and then I went to do my shoot. Then Gladrags Megamodel Hunt came along and it took my life in a new direction. I realized that what I really wanted to do was play. I decided to give up my engineering career and become an actor full time. It’s been eighteen years and I hope to continue playing for several more years.

Do you think the OTT boom has led you to get better opportunities?

Yes, I am starting to play much more interesting roles now. OTT has created great opportunities for everyone. In addition to actors, he opened up new professions to screenwriters, directors and technicians. If there were a hundred jobs before, there are a thousand now. I will now play more interesting characters.

What do you do next?

I shot for a series that will be released on Amazon Prime Video next year. I also shot for an independent film which should be released digitally next year.